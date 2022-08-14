Harnaaz Sandhu steals show at Miss South Africa 2022 in deep-neck bodycon gown, says 'namaste' amid cheers: Watch videos

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu had jetted off to South Africa to attend the Miss South Africa 2022 beauty pageant. The event took place last night at the Sun Arena at Times Square, Pretoria, and Ndavi Nokeri was crowned the winner by Miss South Africa 2021 winner Lalela Mswane. Harnaaz stole the show at the pageant in a gorgeous orange deep-neck bodycon gown. The 22-year-old served fans with an unforgettable red carpet moment in the ensemble. Videos of her attending the pageant also went viral online, and one shows Harnaaz saying 'Namaste, South Africa'.

On Saturday, the Instagram page of Miss Universe dropped several videos of Harnaaz Sandhu from Miss South Africa 2022. While one post shows the 22-year-old flaunting her bodycon ensemble, the second features her saying 'Namaste' to the crowd amid cheers. The two posts were captioned, "Ready, dress, go! It's Miss South Africa finale night," and "Namaste, South Africa." The ensemble is by designer Gert-Johan Coetzee. Check out the videos below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu ditches pants as she debuts a new avatar, leaves fans weak in the knees: All pics inside)

Talking about the beauty queen's gown for the Miss South Africa finale, Harnaaz chose a bright orange-coloured ensemble. It has a deep neckline flaunting her decolletage, draped and embellished off-shoulder sleeves, heavily-adorned diamantes all over, floor-grazing hem length with a short train, and a bodycon silhouette draping the star's enviable curves.

An orange-hued, floor-sweeping, silk-satin cape-like addition to the back of Harnaaz's ensemble rounded off her look for Miss South Africa. The Miss Universe 2021 styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, keeping in mind the heavy work on the gown. She chose shimmering dangler earrings, statement rings, and strappy silver heels.

In the end, Harnaaz chose side-parted open tresses styled in well-defined curls, shimmery heavy smoky eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and on-fleek brows for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ndavi Nokeri won the Miss South Africa 2022 title last night. Ayanda Thabethe from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. was the runner-up at the pageant.