Heidi Klum dons her most horrifying Halloween look ever in 8-foot-tall severed hand costume for 25th anniversary Halloween bash

Heidi Klum's Halloween costume this year might just be the scariest and craziest look she may have ever done. The supermodel and TV host Heidi Klum continued her pose as the queen of Halloween by transforming into a giant, bloodied, severed hand for her annual costume party on 31 October.

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Heidi Klum's Halloween party

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The 53-year-old model doesn’t need a hand when it comes to coming up with costume ideas. She was completely unrecognisable arriving at her event in what she described as her own chopped-off "left hand".

This year marked the 25th anniversary of Heidi Klum's Halloween party, which has produced viral pop culture moments over the years, such as when Klum dressed as a worm in 2022 and as a horrifying Medusa in 2025.

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The details

{{^usCountry}} In 2026, at the Cathédrale restaurant in Manhattan, she transformed into an enormous, severed human left hand that was an 8-foot-tall prosthetic creation. To create a scary look, she fit her body into the costume's palm, with her legs doubling as two fingers and her face, in gory detail, cut out of the hand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2026, at the Cathédrale restaurant in Manhattan, she transformed into an enormous, severed human left hand that was an 8-foot-tall prosthetic creation. To create a scary look, she fit her body into the costume's palm, with her legs doubling as two fingers and her face, in gory detail, cut out of the hand. {{/usCountry}}

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The costume featured gory connective tissue and severed tendons at the wrist, bright red nail polish, and oversized rings (including a replica of a real-life engagement ring). She even put red paint inside her mouth to give the effect of blood oozing out of the hand.

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Designed by special effects artist Mike Marino, the look took about six hours to get into on the night of the party, following a year of planning. In an interview with People, the supermodel opened up about transforming into a severed human hand for her annual bash. “I looked at my hand, and I was like, ‘I wonder if I could fit in a hand’. Like, I was looking at my fingers and thought they could actually be legs. And then, my arms could be more fingers, and I could put my body in there somehow. So, that's what I proposed to Mike Marino.”

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Heidi's 2026 Halloween look and dropped compliments in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, “She literally won Halloween single-handedly.” Someone else commented, “Took me a second to realise this isn’t just a picture of a hand but a person.”

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“By far the most unexpected gruesome Halloween costume ever; the queen of Halloween does it again in 2026,” a fan gushed in the comments. “Never in a million years would I have guessed this even with the clues,” another commented.