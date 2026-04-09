Hema Malini, Madhubala, Sharmila Tagore to Parveen Babi: AI imagines legendary actors as glamorous fashion models
An AI video features veteran stars like Hema Malini, Madhubala, Sharmila Tagore and others in glamorous outfits, showcasing their iconic styles on the runway.
What would your favourite veteran stars from the Indian cinema look like if they walked the ramp in glamorous avatars? On November 20, AI artist Ai TOT presented the results in an Instagram video that garnered love from fans. From Waheeda Rehman and Madhubala to Hema Malini and Zeenat Aman, here's how AI transformed their looks. Let's find out:
Also Read | AI imagines Bollywood beauties Rekha, Sridevi, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman in modern looks. Watch video
Waheed Rehman
The veteran star brings a fierce charm to the runway in the AI-generated video. She wears a deep mocha-brown saree adorned with a floral design, paired with a silk blouse and matching bangles. Dainty gold jewellery pieces, including a chain, rings, and earrings, round off the accessories. A retro, pouff hairdo, winged eyeliner, and blush-tinted cheeks complete the glam.
Sadhana
Sadhana rocks her iconic bangs on the runway, dressed in a white, floral-printed saree, a sleeveless blouse, a choker necklace, a baajuband, and flora-style dangling earrings. A braided hairdo, bold winged eyeliner, darkened brows, and mauve lip shade rounded off the glam.
Hema Malina{{/usCountry}}
Sadhana rocks her iconic bangs on the runway, dressed in a white, floral-printed saree, a sleeveless blouse, a choker necklace, a baajuband, and flora-style dangling earrings. A braided hairdo, bold winged eyeliner, darkened brows, and mauve lip shade rounded off the glam.
Hema Malina{{/usCountry}}
The AI imagines Hema as a glamorous model on the runway, dressed in a silver, floral-embroidered dress with a plunging neckline, structured full-length sleeves, and a body-hugging silhouette. Open locks, statement earrings, winged eyeliner, a dainty bindi, darkened brows, and glossy pink lip completed the glam.
Reena Roy{{/usCountry}}
The AI imagines Hema as a glamorous model on the runway, dressed in a silver, floral-embroidered dress with a plunging neckline, structured full-length sleeves, and a body-hugging silhouette. Open locks, statement earrings, winged eyeliner, a dainty bindi, darkened brows, and glossy pink lip completed the glam.
Reena Roy{{/usCountry}}
Reena looks dazzling in a golden one-shoulder dress, the blush-pink feather wrap draping from her shoulder. The video shows her walking the runway in the ensemble, accentuated with dangling earrings, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, and glossy caramel lip shade.
Asha Parekh{{/usCountry}}
Reena looks dazzling in a golden one-shoulder dress, the blush-pink feather wrap draping from her shoulder. The video shows her walking the runway in the ensemble, accentuated with dangling earrings, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, and glossy caramel lip shade.
Asha Parekh{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, Asha Parekh steals the show in the AI video, which imagines her in a silver-and-blue structural gown with caped shoulders and strategically placed cut-outs. A pair of dangling earrings, a sleek updo, winged eyelinerm and glossy pink lips rounded off the glam. The video also imagined her in a pretty floral dress with similar makeup.
Saira Banu
Saira Banu embodies grace on the runway in a stylish yet simple outfit featuring a white sweater and blue, high-waisted denim jeans. A black crossbody bag, minimal earrings, side-parted loose tresses accentuated with bangs, and minimal glam round off the look.
Sharmila Tagore
The AI video transformed Sharmila Tagore into a runway queen in a deep plum cropped blazer and high-waisted pants, styled with a black lacy blouse worn underneath. Golden hoops, striking makeup, and side-parted loose tresses styled with soft curls rounded off the glam.
Dimple Kapadia
Dimple, in a stylish electric blue jumpsuit with caped sleeves, looks stunning in the video. AI styled her ensemble with centre-parted, loose tresses, golden eyeshadow, feathered brows, a light pink lip shade, and silver bracelets.
Parveen Babi
The AI video gives Parveen Babi a glamorous avatar in a tie-dye look, featuring a plunging-neckline blouse with colourful patterns, full-length sleeves, and a cropped hem. Centre-parted loose tresses, smoky eyes, gloss pink lips, mascara-coated lashes, and rouge-tinted cheeks rounded off the look.
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