Hema Malini, Madhubala, Sharmila Tagore to Parveen Babi: AI imagines legendary actors as glamorous fashion models

What would your favourite veteran stars from the Indian cinema look like if they walked the ramp in glamorous avatars? On November 20, AI artist Ai TOT presented the results in an Instagram video that garnered love from fans. From Waheeda Rehman and Madhubala to Hema Malini and Zeenat Aman, here's how AI transformed their looks. Let's find out:

AI imagines Hema Malini, Madhubala, Sharmila Tagore and Parveen Babi as models.

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Also Read | AI imagines Bollywood beauties Rekha, Sridevi, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman in modern looks. Watch video

Waheed Rehman

The veteran star brings a fierce charm to the runway in the AI-generated video. She wears a deep mocha-brown saree adorned with a floral design, paired with a silk blouse and matching bangles. Dainty gold jewellery pieces, including a chain, rings, and earrings, round off the accessories. A retro, pouff hairdo, winged eyeliner, and blush-tinted cheeks complete the glam.

Sadhana

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{{^usCountry}} Sadhana rocks her iconic bangs on the runway, dressed in a white, floral-printed saree, a sleeveless blouse, a choker necklace, a baajuband, and flora-style dangling earrings. A braided hairdo, bold winged eyeliner, darkened brows, and mauve lip shade rounded off the glam. Hema Malina {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadhana rocks her iconic bangs on the runway, dressed in a white, floral-printed saree, a sleeveless blouse, a choker necklace, a baajuband, and flora-style dangling earrings. A braided hairdo, bold winged eyeliner, darkened brows, and mauve lip shade rounded off the glam. Hema Malina {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The AI imagines Hema as a glamorous model on the runway, dressed in a silver, floral-embroidered dress with a plunging neckline, structured full-length sleeves, and a body-hugging silhouette. Open locks, statement earrings, winged eyeliner, a dainty bindi, darkened brows, and glossy pink lip completed the glam. Reena Roy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AI imagines Hema as a glamorous model on the runway, dressed in a silver, floral-embroidered dress with a plunging neckline, structured full-length sleeves, and a body-hugging silhouette. Open locks, statement earrings, winged eyeliner, a dainty bindi, darkened brows, and glossy pink lip completed the glam. Reena Roy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reena looks dazzling in a golden one-shoulder dress, the blush-pink feather wrap draping from her shoulder. The video shows her walking the runway in the ensemble, accentuated with dangling earrings, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, and glossy caramel lip shade. Asha Parekh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reena looks dazzling in a golden one-shoulder dress, the blush-pink feather wrap draping from her shoulder. The video shows her walking the runway in the ensemble, accentuated with dangling earrings, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, and glossy caramel lip shade. Asha Parekh {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Asha Parekh steals the show in the AI video, which imagines her in a silver-and-blue structural gown with caped shoulders and strategically placed cut-outs. A pair of dangling earrings, a sleek updo, winged eyelinerm and glossy pink lips rounded off the glam. The video also imagined her in a pretty floral dress with similar makeup.

Saira Banu

Saira Banu embodies grace on the runway in a stylish yet simple outfit featuring a white sweater and blue, high-waisted denim jeans. A black crossbody bag, minimal earrings, side-parted loose tresses accentuated with bangs, and minimal glam round off the look.

Sharmila Tagore

The AI video transformed Sharmila Tagore into a runway queen in a deep plum cropped blazer and high-waisted pants, styled with a black lacy blouse worn underneath. Golden hoops, striking makeup, and side-parted loose tresses styled with soft curls rounded off the glam.

Dimple Kapadia

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Dimple, in a stylish electric blue jumpsuit with caped sleeves, looks stunning in the video. AI styled her ensemble with centre-parted, loose tresses, golden eyeshadow, feathered brows, a light pink lip shade, and silver bracelets.

Parveen Babi

The AI video gives Parveen Babi a glamorous avatar in a tie-dye look, featuring a plunging-neckline blouse with colourful patterns, full-length sleeves, and a cropped hem. Centre-parted loose tresses, smoky eyes, gloss pink lips, mascara-coated lashes, and rouge-tinted cheeks rounded off the look.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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