What are the ingredients used in lipstick?Here is why I focus on formula and not just brand names for my lipsticks

There was a time when, while buying a lipstick, I used to be drawn towards familiar brand names, beautiful packaging and shades that looked stunning on the screen. Over time, however, I realised that a well-known name does not automatically mean the lipstick will work for me. A lipstick can come from a luxury or popular beauty brand and still feel dry, patchy or uncomfortable. On the other hand, a lesser-known formula can sometimes surprise me with its texture, comfort and staying power.

I choose formulas for lipsticks rather than brands (Pexels)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

That is why I now pay much more attention to the formula than the brand name when choosing a lipstick. For me, a good lipstick is not just about the colour. It is about how it feels, how it applies, how it wears and how my lips look after several hours.

The formula decides how comfortable it feels

One of the first things I check before applying a lipstick is the texture. I love a lipstick that glides smoothly over my lips without tugging or highlighting every little dry patch. Matte lipsticks, in particular, can sometimes feel heavy or drying if their formula is not balanced well.

That is when I started particularly noticing the ingredients on a lipstick pack. Ingredients such as emollients, oils, waxes and conditioning agents can influence how comfortable a lipstick feels. While I do not expect every lipstick to be packed with skincare ingredients, I certainly prefer formulas that provide a smooth application instead of leaving my lips feeling tight.

I look for ingredients that can contribute to a comfortable texture, such as certain oils, waxes and emollients. I also avoid choosing a lipstick purely because it claims to contain a particular ingredient. The overall formulation matters more than a single hero ingredient listed on the packaging.

This is particularly important when I plan to wear lipstick for several hours. A beautiful shade is not worth it if I am constantly thinking about how dry my lips feel.

A good formula can make application easier

I have also learnt that pigmentation alone does not determine whether a lipstick is good. The formula plays a huge role in application. A highly pigmented lipstick that goes on unevenly can be more frustrating than a slightly buildable formula that spreads smoothly.

I look for lipsticks that offer even colour without requiring too many layers. If I can swipe the lipstick once or twice and get an opaque, neat finish, I consider that a major advantage. Creamy formulas are usually easier to blend and can give the lips a softer appearance, while liquid lipsticks may offer intense pigmentation and longer wear. Neither is universally better; it depends on what I want from the lipstick.

Staying power matters, but I don't chase it blindly

Long-lasting lipsticks are tempting, especially when I have a busy day ahead. But I no longer assume that the longest-lasting formula is automatically the best one.

Some ultra-long-wear liquid lipsticks can stay through meals and drinks but may leave my lips feeling extremely dry. Meanwhile, a comfortable creamy lipstick may need a quick touch-up after eating but can feel much nicer throughout the day.

For everyday use, I prefer finding a balance between longevity and comfort. If I am attending an event or wedding, I may prioritise staying power. For work or casual outings, comfort often wins.

The finish should suit my lips and lifestyle

The formula also determines the final finish. Matte, satin, creamy, glossy and sheer lipsticks can create completely different looks, even when the shades are similar.

I tend to consider where I am going and what kind of makeup look I am creating. A satin lipstick can make my lips look softer and more naturally hydrated, while a matte formula can create a polished, defined appearance.

I also consider whether the formula settles into fine lines. A lipstick may look gorgeous in the tube but appear uneven once applied. That is why I prefer to judge the actual formula rather than rely solely on the brand's reputation.

The shade is only half the story

Ultimately, choosing a lipstick is a very personal experience. A shade can look beautiful in the tube and still disappoint me if the formula does not work.

I have realised that the best lipstick for me is not necessarily the one from the most recognisable brand. It is the one that gives me the right combination of colour, comfort, texture, finish and wear time.

Brand reputation can certainly be a useful starting point, but I no longer let it make the final decision. I would rather spend a few extra minutes checking the formula, ingredients and real user experiences than buy a lipstick simply because its name is familiar.

For me, that small shift has made lipstick shopping much more satisfying. After all, a great lipstick should not just look beautiful on my lips—it should also feel good to wear.

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