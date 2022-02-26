Here's what happens when you apply coconut oil on face overnight

Given that it is antibacterial, coconut oil has been used for centuries in different ways by people living in the tropics and is a popular skincare ingredient worldwide which is believed to be safely used for calming skin inflammation, promoting skin healing and slowing down ageing. It is a multifunctional oil with several skin, hair and overall health advantages and is best for dry skin as it helps repair the skin’s outer barrier.

It is believed to be a gentle natural moisturiser due to its emollient properties and is also said to have anti-inflammatory properties. Many people also use it as oil-based makeup remover, undereye moisturiser and even as a night cream but can it act as a great body moisturiser when left on face overnight?

What happens when you apply coconut oil on face overnight?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Teena Adarkar, Product Formulation Scientist at Plum Goodness, reveals, “Our grandmothers might have been onto something when they touted the benefits of coconut oil for our hair. However, you’ll be surprised to know that coconut oil does not have the same effect on the skin. Coconut oil forms a barrier layer on the skin and does not get absorbed easily, thus clogging your pores thanks to its high saturated fat and lipid content.”

She adds, “This makes the oil highly comedogenic. If you leave coconut oil on your face all night long, there is a good chance you might wake up to blackheads or whiteheads due to sebum and impurities getting trapped in your pores. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, coconut oil may even contribute to breakouts. While coconut oil does have a high comedogenic rating and is likely to cause a reaction when left on the skin, other factors like your skin type and pore size will ultimately affect how your skin reacts to it.”

Echoing the same, Dr Hitasha Patil, Consultant Dermatologist at Kaya in Pune's Koregaon Park, elaborates, “The choice of coconut oil is important here. Virgin coconut oil which is cold-pressed gives the best results. As cold-pressed coconut oil was found to have more of the fatty acids which hydrate your skin. When applied overnight, it will trap the moisture into your skin making it soft, supple and hydrated. Lauric acid in coconut oil will help boost collagen production. Coconut oil is said to reduce any signs of inflammation like redness or irritation but its anti-inflammatory properties are yet to be proven. A word of caution, coconut oil is comedogenic - it can cause whiteheads and blackheads or pimples in some people. If you have acne-prone skin or have oily skin do not use coconut oil on your face.”

Highlighting that coconut oil hasn’t been widely researched and supported as a safe skin nourishing and hydrating agent, Vipin Sharma, Senior Product and Research Manager at Fixderma India Pvt Ltd, decided to debunk the hype around using coconut oil on face overnight. He shared, “Coconut oil can act as a great body moisturiser. It repairs your skin barrier and traps in hydration. For dry and non-acne-prone skin, it can also act as a gentle moisturiser but it won’t nourish the skin deep within as oils have large molecule size which cannot penetrate the skin and can clog pores. It is highly comedogenic hence can lead to blocked pores and acne.”

He alerted, “Although its rare but coconut oil can cause allergies to highly sensitive skin. It has no anti-ageing, skin lightening ocollagen-boostingng benefits as believed by many. So, for overnight skin repair and hydration, one should invest in a good night cream and sleeping mask accordingly to their skin type.”