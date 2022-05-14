Hina Khan in purple co-ord outfit leaves for Cannes Film Festival, nails airport fashion: Check out video

Actor Hina Khan is among several Indian celebrities who will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The television hottie, who made her debut at the film festival in 2019, was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport today. She left for the French Riviera dressed in a comfy ensemble and even asked the photographers to wish her all the best. Hina chose a purple coordinated outfit for catching a flight out of Mumbai and served tips on acing a comfy jet-set look. Additionally, this will be Hina's second appearance at Cannes.

On Saturday, a paparazzi Instagram page shared a video of Hina arriving at the Mumbai airport. It shows Hina asking the photographers to wish her well for Cannes and saying, "India se jo jayega sab aag lagayenge, not just me (Anyone who goes from India will set Cannes on fire)." The actor had also posted a selfie on her Instagram stories with a 'Bismillah' sticker and another featuring her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Scroll ahead to see the posts. (Also Read: Hina Khan in white lace dress is all about the sultry vibes for glam photoshoot)

Coming to the airport look, Hina slipped into a purple co-ord outfit for catching her flight out of the bay. The star's airport looks are always comfy and in neutral tones, and she kept up with the same theme here. It features a jumper and pants set teamed with minimal accessories.

Hina's purple jumper has a turtle neckline, billowy full sleeves with gathered cuffs, ribbed patterns, and a loose silhouette. The actor paired the top with matching high-rise ribbed track pants featuring a loose-fitting and cinched hem. Her ensemble is a perfect look for when you want to make minimal efforts and also look good.

Hina Khan clicked at the airport leaving for the Cannes film Festival. (Instagram)

Hina accessorised the airport outfit with simple additions, like quirky triangle-framed tinted sunglasses, rings, and chunky white lace-up sneakers in silver, orange and black accents. A side-parted open hairdo, nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and minimal makeup rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan will be walking the red carpet for the second time at the Cannes Film Festival. According to ANI, the Indian delegation to Cannes will include actor-producer R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, music composer AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Nayanthara with CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi. Additionally, Deepika Padukone will be part of the exclusive eight-member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon.