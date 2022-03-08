Hina Khan is 'Just Queenin' in black bustier and pants with bold make-up for new pics: Don't miss the hair flip

Actor Hina Khan set the internet on fire last night after she dropped several pictures of her look from the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards. The star walked the red carpet at the award show in a fiery black bustier and flared pants. The pictures garnered several likes and comments from her 16-million-strong Instagram family. Scroll ahead to see Hina's photos and know how netizens complimented the star.

On Monday night, Hina Khan took to Instagram to share two posts featuring her all-black look for the Indian Television Academy Awards show. She captioned one of the posts, "Just Queeenin. That fabulous hair flip and that stare though," and for the other, she wrote, "Power Posing." And we agree with both her captions. Don't miss that hair flip!

Hina's ensemble features a strapless peplum bustier top that comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline, a keyhole detail on the front, fit and flared silhouette, layered frill on the hem, and shimmery black diamantes adorned all over.

Hina Khan strikes a ‘Power Pose’ in black bustier and pants set.

Hina wore the ensemble with high-waisted black pants that also featured the black diamantes embellished on the fabric. The flared hem of the bottoms added a retro vibe.

Hina Khan's look for Indian Television Academy Awards.

Hina styled the ensemble with bold make-up and statement accessories. The star chose black embellished heels, layered silver bracelets, and several rings. With hair styled in subtle perm, Hina tied her tresses in a sleeked back high ponytail.

In the end, a double-winged cat eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, blush pink lip shade, dewy base make-up, on-fleek brows, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks.

We love Hina Khan's bold make-up look.

Hina's photos garnered over lakhs of likes and thousands of comments from her followers. Stars like Amruta Khanvilkar and Abhinav Shukla also dropped their reactions. While Amruta wrote, "Oh godddddddd such a stunner you are baby" and "Uffffff queen," Abhinav commented a fire emoticon.

See some of the comments:

Comments on Hina Khan's post.

What do you think of Hina's look?

