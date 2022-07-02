Hina Khan says 'go where the wind takes you' in mini dress and a co-ord outfit. Fashion queen, we say

Summers are all about wearing your favourite printed breezy dresses and pastel-coloured co-ord sets. And no one understands this better than Hina Khan. The star never ceases to amaze her followers with her voguish sartorial choices while attending red carpet events, award shows or shoots. Even her travel wardrobe manages to serve major fashion goals, and her latest pictures are proof of the same. She slipped into a printed mini dress and pastel-coloured co-ord set for an outing, looking like a total fashion queen and slaying sartorial trends for the warm season.

On Friday, Hina took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself from a recent holiday. The actor captioned her post, "Go where the wind takes you." It showed her serving fun poses for the camera. She donned two outfits in the photos - a crop top and mini skirt set and an animal-printed mini dress. Scroll ahead to check them out. (Also Read: Hina Khan wins again at Cannes 2022 with magical look in thigh-slit dress paired with see-through slip: All pics here)

The first set of pictures shows Hina in an animal-printed mini dress. It comes in a brown and black leopard pattern, billowy sleeves with ruched cuffs, ruffle details on the neckline, a bow tie on the front, a flowy skirt, mini hem length, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Hina paired the ensemble with brown strappy sandals, tinted sunglasses and dainty ear studs. In the end, Hina chose minimal makeup and open side-swept tresses to style her holiday look.

Hina Khan in a mint green co-ord crop top and mini skirt set. (Instagram)

Hina slipped into a mint green co-ord set for clicking the second set of photos. She donned a cropped cotton top with full sleeves, open cuffs, notch lapel collars, fitted silhouette, front button-up details and a midriff-revealing hem length. A matching mini skirt side button closures and bodycon structure rounded off the look.

Hina glammed up the mint green ensemble with gold hoop earrings, broad tinted sunglasses, white lace-up sneakers and statement rings. Lastly, nude lip shade, glowing skin and minimal blush completed her no-makeup look.

What do you think of Hina's holiday outfits?