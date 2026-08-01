How Sridevi's iconic Lamhe costumes earned fashion designer Neeta Lulla a National Award: ‘All outfits were handcrafted’

Costume designers play a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of films, creating looks that often become just as memorable as the performances themselves. In a July 31 Instagram post, veteran fashion designer Neeta Lulla revisited the story behind her first National Award, revealing how Sridevi encouraged her not to miss what would become one of the biggest milestones of her life. (Also read: Juhi Chawla’s iconic Darr looks were created in just ‘2 hours’; designer Neeta Lulla shares behind-the-scenes stories )

'I didn't know what the National Award was'

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Neeta, who won the National Award for her costume design in Lamhe (1991), looked back at the moment she learned she had received the prestigious honour.

Recalling the experience, she said that she was busy designing costumes for Sridevi's Jumma Chumma stage tour when the announcement came. “All the outfits in the film for Sridevi, especially the younger look, were stitched and handcrafted, with painting, embroidery and a lot of corseting processes.”

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{{^usCountry}} She continued: “When the film released, I was busy working with her on the Jumma Chumma show, which was supposed to be one of the biggest shows of that time, where Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Mr Bachchan went on a tour. I was working on those clothes when it was announced that I had got the National Award for the film.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued: “When the film released, I was busy working with her on the Jumma Chumma show, which was supposed to be one of the biggest shows of that time, where Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Mr Bachchan went on a tour. I was working on those clothes when it was announced that I had got the National Award for the film.” {{/usCountry}}

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Lulla admitted that she had little understanding of how significant the recognition was. "I wondered, 'National Award? I don't know what it is.' I told my husband, 'Can we go and take this award because I'm very busy?'"

Sridevi's advice changed everything

It was Sridevi who made Neeta realise the importance of the honour. "When Sridevi heard about it, she said, 'Do you really not understand what the National Award is? You have to go.'"

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Following the actor's advice, Lulla travelled to Delhi to accept the award. "I went to Delhi on the day I was receiving the award. When I went up on that stage to receive the award, I was trembling. I was a mess."

She said it was only in that moment that she truly understood the magnitude of the recognition. "Till then, I had not realised the magnitude of the National Award. But then I was thankful to Sridevi for telling me that I should go because this was one of the biggest milestones in my life at that point in time."

Looking back, Lulla credited the late actor for ensuring she didn't miss a defining moment in her career. "That is how the National Award happened."

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