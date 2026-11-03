How to remove makeup properly: Tips on how to get dirt-free skin

Wearing makeup can help you achieve a flawless look, but removing it properly at the end of the day is just as important as applying it. Whether you wear a full-coverage foundation, waterproof mascara, long-lasting lipstick or just a little kajal, leaving makeup residue on your skin can contribute to clogged pores, breakouts and dullness. Even when you are tired after a long day, taking a few extra minutes to cleanse your face can make a noticeable difference to your skin health.

How to remove makeup permanently (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

However, removing makeup is not simply about washing your face with water or using a regular face wash. Makeup products are designed to stay on the skin, which means they often require a dedicated cleansing routine to break down stubborn pigments, oils and dirt. Here are some simple and effective tips to remove makeup properly and maintain clean, healthy-looking skin.

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1. Start with a makeup remover

The first step towards clean skin is breaking down the makeup sitting on your face. Choose a makeup remover that suits your skin type and the products you have applied. Micellar water is a convenient option for removing everyday makeup, while cleansing oils and balms work well for dissolving waterproof mascara, long-wear foundation and stubborn lip products.

Apply the remover to a cotton pad or use your fingertips, depending on the product instructions. Gently wipe your face without rubbing or pulling at the skin. If you have sensitive skin, look for fragrance-free formulations that are less likely to cause irritation.

2. Pay special attention to your eyes and lips

Eye and lip makeup often require extra attention because these products tend to be more pigmented and long-lasting. Waterproof mascara, eyeliner and liquid lipstick can be particularly difficult to remove with a regular cleanser.

Use an eye makeup remover specifically formulated for the delicate eye area. Soak a cotton pad, place it over your closed eyelid for a few seconds and gently wipe downwards. This allows the product to dissolve without excessive rubbing. For lipstick, especially matte and transfer-proof formulas, use a cleansing balm or a suitable makeup remover to loosen the pigment before wiping it away.

Avoid tugging at your eyelashes or rubbing the delicate skin around your eyes, as repeated friction can irritate.

3. Follow the double-cleansing method

Double cleansing is one of the most effective ways to ensure that your skin is free from makeup, sunscreen, excess sebum and everyday impurities. It involves using two different types of cleansers in succession.

Begin with an oil-based cleanser, cleansing balm or micellar water to dissolve makeup, sunscreen and oil-based impurities. Follow this with a gentle, water-based face wash to remove any remaining residue, sweat and dirt.

This two-step approach helps clean the skin more thoroughly than relying on a single cleanser, particularly if you wear heavy makeup or water-resistant products. However, choose gentle formulations and avoid over-cleansing, as this can strip the skin of its natural oils.

4. Do not forget your hairline, jawline and neck

One common mistake people make while removing makeup is focusing only on the centre of their face. Foundation, concealer and compact powder can accumulate around the hairline, jawline, sides of the nose and neck.

Make sure you extend your cleansing routine to these areas. Use gentle circular motions to remove leftover product, paying attention to the corners of your nose and areas around your ears. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and ensure no cleanser or makeup residue is left behind.

5. Avoid harsh scrubbing and hot water

While it may be tempting to scrub your face to get rid of stubborn makeup, excessive friction can damage the skin barrier and cause redness, dryness and irritation. Instead of using rough towels or abrasive cleansing brushes, opt for soft cotton pads, clean fingertips or a gentle washcloth.

Also, avoid washing your face with very hot water. Lukewarm water is a better choice as it helps rinse away cleanser without unnecessarily drying out your skin. Pat your face dry with a clean, soft towel rather than rubbing it.

6. Follow up with a moisturiser

Once your makeup is completely removed and your face is clean, do not skip moisturising. Cleansing can sometimes leave the skin feeling dry, especially if you have used multiple products.

Apply a moisturiser suited to your skin type while your skin is slightly damp. Look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides that help attract moisture and support the skin barrier. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, opt for a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser.

You can also follow up with your regular skincare routine, including a gentle serum if it suits your skin's needs.

7. Keep your makeup tools clean

Removing makeup is only one part of good skin hygiene. Dirty makeup brushes, sponges and applicators can accumulate product residue, oil and dirt, which may transfer back to your freshly cleansed skin.

Wash your makeup brushes and sponges regularly using a gentle brush cleanser or mild soap. Rinse them thoroughly and allow them to dry completely before using them again. Avoid sharing makeup products and applicators, especially those used around the eyes and lips.

The bottom line

Proper makeup removal is an essential part of a healthy skincare routine. From choosing the right makeup remover and practising double cleansing to moisturising afterwards, small habits can help keep your skin clean and comfortable. Most importantly, never make sleeping with makeup on a regular habit. Give your skin a few minutes of attention every night, and remember that gentle, consistent cleansing works better than aggressive scrubbing or using too many products.

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