How would Alia Bhatt look like if she were from Russia: AI imagines Alia Bhatt in Brazilian, Chinese, South Korean looks

Have you ever wondered what your favourite Bollywood stars would look like if they were of a different nationality than Indian? For instance, what would Alia Bhatt look like if she were from Russia or China? On April 22, Souvik, an AI artist and short film maker, known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram, shared a video of Alia Bhatt reimagined in various avatars from different nations, featuring local clothing and facial structures subtly adjusted to fit each region.

Alia Bhatt reimagined with Norwegian, Brazilian, and South Korean looks.

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Alia Bhatt imagined in different nationalities

Souvik shared Alia's video with the caption, “What if Alia Bhatt was from different countries.” The video begins with the actor in a Russian avatar, with blue eyes, pale complexion, dirty blonde hair, rosy cheeks, and red lips. Her Russian version looks fierce in a dark-brown faux-fur coat, a brown ribbed turtleneck, and dangling earrings.

Alia's Ukrainian and Norwegian looks were quite similar to the Russian avatar, making her look like a Slavic native with her blonde tresses, blue eyes, pale complexion, and winter-ready wool clothes.

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{{^usCountry}} The next look shows her in a Brazilian avatar with deep brown locks styled in beach waves. Alia's slightly sun-kissed complexion, a tropical-print bralette set, gold jewellery, hoop earrings, and a glossy pink lip shade rounded off the look. Meanwhile, her Dubai look had her dressed in a black salwar kameez, the pallu draped over her head, and heavy kohl-rimmed eyes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next look shows her in a Brazilian avatar with deep brown locks styled in beach waves. Alia's slightly sun-kissed complexion, a tropical-print bralette set, gold jewellery, hoop earrings, and a glossy pink lip shade rounded off the look. Meanwhile, her Dubai look had her dressed in a black salwar kameez, the pallu draped over her head, and heavy kohl-rimmed eyes. {{/usCountry}}

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Next, Alia, for her Nigerian avatar, was seen wearing a vibrant printed dress paired with statement beaded jewellery, a braided cornrow hairdo, and a double-strand bead necklace. Meanwhile, for the Australian look, AI added a beach tan to Alia's complexion along with blonde beach waves and freckled skin.

Lastly, for the Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean avatars, subtle changes were added to Alia's face to match the East Asian aesthetic, including straight hair, fair complexion, and minimal makeup. In the Chinese version, she wore a modern cheongsam; in the Japanese version, a dark navy kimono with sleek black hair. As for the South Korean version, she transformed into a poised K-drama beauty with a chic tweed blazer, black top, and minimal jewels.

How did the internet react?

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Instagram users had positive reactions to Alia Bhatt's transformation into different nationalities. The video also got a like from Alia's mom, Soni Razdan. One user commented, “Her Brazilian look is the same as her Indian look.” Another commented, “Nigerian look was best.” Someone else wrote, “She is a blonde girl.” A fan commented, “She should try dying her hair a lighter colour, it would look good on her.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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