Hrithik Roshan makes fans believe he is ‘ageing in reverse’ in dashing blue tuxedo at 2026 LACMA Gala

Hrithik Roshan was all smiles as he posed with his hands folded in namaste on the red carpet at LACMA's 15th Art+Film Gala held in Los Angeles. The actor looked sharp, acing the quintessential evening ensemble in a tailored tuxedo. Let's break down his look and why this is such a timeless choice for formal occasions.

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More about Hrithik Roshan's LACMA look

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{{^usCountry}} Hrithik Roshan was smartly dressed for the 15th annual LACMA event and looked impeccably dashing in a midnight-blue tuxedo, paired with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie. His double-breasted jacket featured broad lapels and structured shoulders, creating a very tailored and refined silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hrithik Roshan was smartly dressed for the 15th annual LACMA event and looked impeccably dashing in a midnight-blue tuxedo, paired with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie. His double-breasted jacket featured broad lapels and structured shoulders, creating a very tailored and refined silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

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The fabric's subtle sheen gave the ensemble a luxurious feel, making it perfect for evening wear. He completed the look with tousled curls and neatly trimmed light stubble.

The look is classic and understated, yet carries enough bold drama to turn heads. The bow further amped up its luxurious and classy appeal. With minimal accessories and sharp tailoring, the ensemble makes an excellent choice for formal dinners and evening receptions. You can take inspiration from Hrithik for the next event you attend.

Reactions to Hrithik's outfit

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The comment section was swooning over Hrithik Roshan's dapper look, which the official LACMA Instagram handle shared, with fans praising his effortless charm and impeccable style. Many echoed the ‘Greek God’ nickname that fans often use for him.

One Instagram user wrote, “Damn his face card and personality🔥🙌 Greek god for many reasons.”

Another commented on how dashing he looks for his age, writing, “ageing in reverse.”

With Krrish 4 officially in the ropes, one fan commented, “Now he looks like he is in KRRISH 4 shape.”