Kim Kardashian's burgundy Gucci dress, Kylie Jenner's open-back Ashi Studio gown steal the show at 2026 LACMA Gala
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attended the 15th Annual LACMA Gala in Los Angeles. Kardashian wore a burgundy Gucci gown, while Jenner chose a backless look.
The 15th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala was held in Los Angeles, California, on October 8. Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were among the celebrities who attended the famed street-lamp installation, joining fellow attendees such as Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, and Paris Hilton.
Also Read | LACMA Gala 2026: From Anya Taylor-Joy to Nicole Kidman and Andrew Garfield, stars bring dazzling glamour to the red carpet
While Kim K arrived at the gala in a shimmering burgundy dress, Kylie chose a metallic, spotted, backless halter gown. Though both looked gorgeous in their gowns, it was a much tamer choice compared to their usual red-carpet appearances. Let's decode their looks:
Kim Kardashian in a Gucci look
Kim Kardashian chose a floor-sweeping sequined gown by Gucci to attend the annual LACMA Gala. Both modest and revealing in its crafting—with long sleeves and a turtleneck contrasted by a figure-sculpting bodice, side cutouts, and an open back. The All’s Fair star gave the look a moody, smoky-eye glam, long tousled hair, and a colour-matched manicure.
Decoding Kylie Jenner's look
Kylie Jenner wore a low-back, brown-and-silver deer-print (fawn-print) skintight gown from the Ashi Studio Fall/Winter 2026 couture collection at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. The ensemble hugged her frame like a second skin, highlighting her curves and cascaded down her body to create a waterfall effect at the hem with its floor-grazing length.
The gown features a halter neckline with a sleeveless design. The open, low-back effect adds a sensual touch to Kylie's look, while the relaxed skirt from the knees down, finished with a roped tassel design on the back, a mermaid-esque silhouette, and a corseted bodice complete the design elements. The look was styled by Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist.
Kylie styled the look with a soft glam, featuring subtle smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, and glossy blush pink lip shade. Her hair was left loose in a centre parting and cascaded down her back to create a dreamy effect.
About the LACMA Gala
The gala celebrated its 15th year last evening, on October 7 (October 8 IST), supporting its ongoing efforts to expand its film programming. As in every year, it was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. It honoured the work of painter Vija Celmins, known for her photorealistic work that explores the complexity of nature, as well as the work of Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Blackpink’s Rosé gave a musical performance at the event, which saw models, actors and philanthropists under one roof.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.