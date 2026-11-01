Hrithik Roshan pens sweet birthday message for girlfriend Saba Azad about choosing love over convenience, shares rare picture of her with his sons

The actor wrote, “Someone asked me about you. I said I don't wanna talk about you cause it's too precious. She insisted and I said this .. ‘Well, how about this? Say if there were 2 options for flights from mumbai to a far off destination, one was a direct flight. Efficient and easy!’”

In his Instagram post, Hrithik recalled being asked about Saba and how he initially hesitated to speak about her because she was too precious to him. He then shared an analogy about choosing between a direct flight from Mumbai to a faraway destination and another with several stopovers.

Hrithik Roshan made girlfriend Saba Azad 's birthday a little more special with a heartfelt note that was as personal as it was romantic. The actor shared a series of pictures with Saba on Instagram, along with a message about why he would happily choose the longer, more complicated route in life if it meant having her by his side.

Explaining why he would prefer the longer journey, Hrithik added, "And another one that went via 8 random cities with hours of transit time each stop with possibilities of missing connecting flights. If it was with her..." I said, “I'd pick the 2nd option... deliberately... every single time. Cause with you Sa, every mundane, every wait, every deviation from the normal inevitability turns into a dance of adventures. Let's adventure on my birthday girl. Here's to a lifetime of long layovers together. I love you Happy Birthday.”

The photographs accompanying the note gave fans a peek into the couple's time together. Among the pictures was a candid moment of the two enjoying ice creams, while the final photograph featured Saba smiling alongside Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.