Huma Qureshi proves brown is the new black at Paris Fashion Week: Here's how to steal her front row pantsuit look

Attending the Gabriela Hearst show at Paris Fashion Week on October 5, actor Huma Qureshi stepped into a sun-drenched courtyard wearing a showstopping chocolate brown pantsuit. Her latest look proved exactly why rich brown is the luxury shade of the season. Also read | Janhvi Kapoor brings her star power to Paris Fashion Week as she embraces fall in a stylish look for Miu Miu show

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Resharing behind-the-scenes moments and paparazzi clips of her appearance on Instagram Stories, Huma was seen mingling with global style stars, including model and fashion creator Olivia Palermo, and holding her own with effortless confidence. Her ensemble was tailored, tonal, and unapologetically bold. Here’s how to steal Huma Qureshi's look.

Swap black for brown

If you own one black power suit, your next one should be brown. Chocolate brown feels richer, softer, and more expensive than black right now. It works for day events and dinners alike. For maximum impact like Huma’s, go tonal — blazer and trousers in the same shade. It instantly makes you look taller.

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The shirtless blazer trick

{{^usCountry}} Huma ditched the shirt and wore the blazer on its own with a deep plunge. The key to pulling this off without it feeling too revealing is structure. Look for a blazer with strong padded shoulders, a cinched-waist detail, and a higher waist cut. That nip at the waist, just like on Huma’s Paris Fashion Week blazer, creates shape and keeps the plunge elegant rather than exposed. If you’re wearing this to a formal event, add discreet double-sided tape at the lapel for security. Get the trouser proportions right {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Huma ditched the shirt and wore the blazer on its own with a deep plunge. The key to pulling this off without it feeling too revealing is structure. Look for a blazer with strong padded shoulders, a cinched-waist detail, and a higher waist cut. That nip at the waist, just like on Huma’s Paris Fashion Week blazer, creates shape and keeps the plunge elegant rather than exposed. If you’re wearing this to a formal event, add discreet double-sided tape at the lapel for security. Get the trouser proportions right {{/usCountry}}

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Huma paired her blazer with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers that skimmed over nude pointed-toe pumps. This is the most flattering pantsuit formula: high-waisted + wide-leg + pointed pump peeking out. It lengthens the legs and balances a fitted, structured blazer. Keep the hem almost grazing the floor for that expensive vibe.

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Let accessories do the talking

Huma kept the suit minimal, so her accessories popped. She added cascading earrings with mixed gold-and-silver tiers — plus a deep caramel clutch, dark cat-eye sunglasses, a thin gold bangle, and a statement ring.

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Steal this tip: when your outfit is monochrome, mix metals in your jewellery. Gold and silver together keep brown from looking flat and add that celebrity front-row finish. And swap a big tote for a clutch — tucking it under your arm instantly makes the look more intentional and glamorous.

Keep beauty soft

To balance the sharp tailoring, Huma went with loose, side-parted waves and soft glam — bronzed cheeks, defined brows, and glossy nude lips. The warm, golden glow complemented the brown palette instead of competing with it. To copy her look, with a deep brown suit, avoid a bold lip. Go for bronze, peach and nude tones in makeup. It keeps the look classy.