Radhika Madan goes shirtless as she sets streets of Toronto on fire in a sizzling crop blazer and pants: All pics

The ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has seen quite a few incredible fashion moments, and actor Radhika Madan is here to add some more sultry glamour to the occasion. The star, alongside her co-actors, Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra, from the coming-of-age sibling drama Kacchey Limbu arrived for the world premiere of their film at TIFF 2022. While the film received many accolades at the festival, we couldn't take our eyes off Radhika's winning look at the occasion. She chose to go shirtless in a sizzling all-black crop blazer and matching pants set and set the streets of Toronto on fire. The internet cannot handle the heat.

Radhika Madan goes shirtless in a crop blazer and pants set at TIFF 2022

On Tuesday, Radhika Madan and her stylist Amandeep Kaur shared pictures of the actor's jaw-dropping look from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022. Radhika captioned her post, "How It Reigns. Toronto International Film Festival 2022," Amandeep wrote, "Radhika Madan setting the streets of Toronto on [fire] for Toronto International Film Festival," and we agree with her. The custom black outfit is by Neeta Lulla, and Radhika styled it with standout jewellery pieces. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence in see-through black gown takes over Toronto International Film Festival with her jaw-dropping beauty)

The blazer comes in a pinstripe print and features satin-silk notch lapel collars, an asymmetric hemline, an open front displaying the actor's midriff, full-length sleeves, and padded shoulders. Radhika completed the outfit with high-waisted black pinstripe satin pants featuring a flared hem and a below-the-ankle length.

Radhika styled the shirtless look with a sleek gold layered body chain, a chain-link choker necklace, statement rings and black pointed stilettos from Christian Louboutin. Lastly, Radhika chose side-parted open wavy tresses, subtle smoky eyes, sleek eyeliner, nude lips, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, and contouring for the glam picks.

What do you think of Radhika's all-black shirtless look for TIFF 2022? You can easily transform this look as your partywear pick and amp things up with bold red lips, a messy bun, and just a body chain for accessories.