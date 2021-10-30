Radhika Madan’s 10K co-ord set is perfect for every summer brunch

Radhika Madan’s sense of sartorial fashion always manages to steal our hearts. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots and the snippets are a marvel to watch. The actor’s fashion sense is a treat for sore eyes and with every picture she posts or every public appearance she makes, Radhika manages to set fashion goals higher with her outfits.

On Friday, Radhika adorned a casual attire to pose or one of her fashion photoshoots, and the sneak peeks of the same made their way on her Instagram profile. For this photoshoot, Radhika played muse to the designer house July Issue and opted for a yellow ensemble from their wardrobe.

ALSO READ: Radhika Madan shows how to style baggy pants in latest Instagram pics

In the pictures, Radhika can be seen adorning a yellow bandeau top teamed with double frilly sleeves and a tie-up bow detail in the back. Radhika teamed her top with a ruched mini skirt in yellow. Take a look at her pictures here:

The attire is attributed to the designer house July Issue, owned by fashion designer Jyotsna Bisht. The designer house is famously known for their collection of casual womenswear and luxury designs. The co-ord set adorned by Radhika in the pictures is priced at ₹10K in the designer house’s official website. Take a look: The co-ord set adorned by Radhika in the pictures is priced at ₹10K in the designer house’s official website.(https://julyissue.com/)

Radhika accessorised her look for the day with jewellery from the house of Inaya, who are known for their contemporary designs. Radhika decked up in statement earrings and a ring to give a minimal look to her pictures. For footwear, Radhika opted for a classic pair of black and yellow stilletoes.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, Radhika chose to wear her long tresses in a messy ponytail with a few strands left free around her face. Assisted by hair stylist Gohar Shaikh and makeup artist Shefali Sharma, Radhika opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Radhika was ready to make her Instagram family drool.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.