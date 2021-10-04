Radhika Madan, in a white embroidered lehenga, looks right out of a fairytale

Radhika Madan, on or off the screen, is a treat for the eyes. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is usually spotted looking stunning in glamorous outfits. And the actor can do both traditional and Western with equal sass and elegance. Snippets of Radhika’s pictures from her fashion photoshoots are something her Instagram family waits for, to drool on.

On Monday, Radhika treated her fans to yet another set of stunning pictures of herself and they make her look just too beautiful. Radhika dressed up in a printed white ensemble and the traditional attire makes the actor look more elegant than ever.

Radhika played muse to the designer house -House of Hiya - and dressed up in a white lehenga. The designer house is famously known for their offbeat designing of traditional attires such as lehengas, shararas, gowns, kurta sets and sarees. Radhika sported a low-cut sleeveless blouse and a long flowy satin skirt. The blouse is intricately embroidered with shades of blue, pink and green, while the skirt is printed in blue, gold and violet.

ALSO READ: Photos: Radhika Madan oozes oomph in violet satin dress

The pictures of Radhika are a riot of colours and an absolute treat to watch. “Blooming with all your love,” Radhika wrote in the caption. Take a look at the actor’s pictures here:

Radhika accessorised her look for the photoshoot with classic silver jhumkas and rings from the house of Minerali Store. She also added a pair of silver oxidized bangles to her left hand – the bangles have been designed by Neeta Boochra jewellery and Aquamarine Jewellery.

Styled by Sukriti and Ritika Vats, Radhika Madan wore her long tresses down in loose waves and added minimal makeup to her look. In gold shades of eye shadow, nude lipstick and a small bindi, Radhika looked drool-worthy.

Radhika’s pictures are proof that the actress can blend both traditional and Western with equal fervour.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.