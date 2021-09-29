Radhika Madan in violet satin poses like a queen

When it comes to any fashionable outfit, be it traditional or western, Radhika Madan knows how to rock in it. Radhika, on Tuesday, shared snippets from her recent fashion photoshoot and they look right out of a fairytale. For the shoot, Radhika chose an envy-inducing violet outfit and posed on a couch like a queen.

In the pictures, Radhika can be seen wearing an off-shoulder short dress with a dramatic cape on one side. When it comes to satin, Radhika knows how to make the texture look better. She looks like a diva from every angle possible and her Instagram family is drooling like anything at the pictures.

In one of the pictures, Radhika can be seen looking away from the camera, while in another picture, she rests her hand on a cushion and looks right at the camera.

“Not a Lux ad,” Radhika mentioned in the caption, clearing the air that she is not endorsing the brand in the pictures.

In the ensemble, designed by Antithesis, Radhika added dangling silver earrings designed by Joolry. She aptly chose classic black stilettos to complement her outfit.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Radhika let her tresses loose and wore minimal makeup. In rosy violet eye shadow and nude lipstick, Radhika stopped fashion traffic and how.

Her Instagram family soon gate-crashed her post to drop adorable comments. Radhika’s colleague from the film industry Kubbra Sait, in a goofy state of mind, wrote, “It’s a Luxe Ad.”

Radhika posed on the couch against a white printed background and showed off her curves in the fashionable attire.

While we are drooling, we are also taking notes from the actor on how to dress like a diva and carry such an outfit with so much sass.

