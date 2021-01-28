Radhika Madan: This new way of life is scary on its own

Last year, gave Radhika Madan time not just with family but with herself as well. “It grounded me and made me value things a lot, that way it was a good year,” she says, adding, “2020 was quite introspective and I got the chance to appreciate the little things in life which we take for granted - be it food, house or family. Covid-19 affected so many people and how! And, I feel privileged to have food on my plate or a roof over my head,” she philosophies.

This year, she has Shiddat ready for release and has shot for two projects, but can’t divulge anything till the official announcements are out. “I will be shooting for another project next month,so hopefully 3 to 4 projects of mine will be announced soon. I am looking forward four releases this year. I am glad that the roles and projects that I have, showcase me in roles that I haven’t done before. The audiences haven’t seen that side of me, so it should be interesting. I want to offer my audiences something fresh and new and unpredictable. That’s my aim and goal in my career,” says the actor, who marked her entry into Bollywood with Pataakha (2018) and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019).

Having already shot in Goa and Udaipur, including her debut web project, she will be shooting in Mumbai, next month. Talking about shooting in Covid times and travelling, she says, “Of course, we took all the necessary precautions. Even so, I was scared a lot initially but then I got used to it. Seeing my team dress up like aliens in the PPE suits is normal now. My team knows that set pe sanitising stuff is a must, temperature check hoga and Covid test hoga. It has become a habit. It has become a way of life and routine which is scary, in its own way.”

