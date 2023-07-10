Prepare to be captivated as the spotlight shines on the grand stage of fashion at the much-awaited 16th edition of the Hyundai India Couture Week. This extravagant affair, presented in collaboration with Reliance Brands, is all set to dazzle fashion enthusiasts from July 25 to August 2, 2023. Prepare to be swept away by creations by the finest couturiers on the Indian fashion landscape. 16 sensational shows by leading couturiers to headline the 16th edition of India Couture Week 2023

(Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Chairman Sunil Sethi)

Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Chairman Sunil Sethi says, “FDCI presents its magnificent shows in the 16th edition of the Hyundai India Couture Week, which bring to the fore age-old craftsmanship, sharpened to suit contemporary tastes. This year, we have proudly announced our association with Reliance Brands Ltd., which will help accelerate and widen the proposition.”

He adds, “We are also continuing our long-standing relationship with Lotus Make-up as the beauty partner this season. With these exciting partnerships, this edition will be a treat to the discerning audience, bringing with it the timeless elegance that couture embodies. We look forward to some mesmerising showcases by some of the country’s leading couturiers, in this one-of-a-kind event.”

Here’s a look at the show schedule:

