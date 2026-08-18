I have been fighting dry and brittle hair all along until I tried these 6 hair serums

My hair is naturally dry and wavy; in fact, no amount of shampoos or hair masks could do much to give me soft and manageable tresses. That is when my friend recommended me to start using hair serums. And I will be honest, after using serums, my hair actually felt softer, and I couldn't resist touching it.

These 6 hair serums you can try on your dry hair (Adobe Stock)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

So, I started hunting for hair serums that won't make my hair look flat and oily but will give my unruly, unmanageable, and dry hair a manageable and softer look. And finally found these 6 that are worth the hype.

What was more intriguing was the fact that these hair serums did not leave my hair looking oily and sticky. So, now, after every shower, I do run for hair serums. And in case you have been looking to buy a hair serum to battle your frizzy and dry hair, then I have these 6 recommendations for you to try.

What to look for in a hair serum for dry hair

Hydrating ingredients: Look for glycerin, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera or panthenol, which can help attract and retain moisture.

Nourishing oils: Argan, coconut, jojoba, almond and sunflower oils can help soften dry-looking hair and improve manageability.

Silicones: Ingredients such as dimethicone or amodimethicone can coat the hair shaft, reduce friction, add slip and help control frizz. Silicones aren't necessarily a bad thing in a serum.

Heat protection: If you regularly use a straightener, curling iron or blow dryer, choose a serum that specifically offers heat protection.

Frizz control: A lightweight smoothing formula can help tame flyaways and make rough hair appear more polished.

Lightweight texture: Very dry hair may benefit from a richer serum, while fine or oily hair generally needs a lighter formula to avoid looking greasy.

Damage protection: If your hair is coloured, bleached or frequently heat-styled, look for formulas designed to protect against environmental and styling-related damage.

Non-sticky finish: The serum should leave your hair soft and smooth rather than heavy, oily or coated.

6 hair serums for dry hair

I use L'Oréal Professionnel Liss Unlimited Leave-In Hair Serum when I want smoother, more manageable hair without weighing it down. It helps tame frizz, improve softness and give my hair a polished finish. I especially like using it before styling because it makes my strands feel easier to handle. The lightweight texture spreads easily through my lengths and leaves my hair looking sleek and glossy. It is a useful addition to my routine when humidity makes my hair feel unruly.

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I reach for Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 24/7 Night & Day Bond Repair Serum when my hair feels dry, damaged or stressed from regular styling. I like that I can use it day or night as part of my haircare routine. The serum is designed to support damaged-looking hair, improve smoothness and help reduce the appearance of breakage. It leaves my hair feeling softer and more manageable while giving it a healthier-looking finish. I find it particularly useful for chemically treated or frequently styled hair.

I use Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Hair Serum as an overnight treatment when my hair needs extra nourishment. I apply it before bed and let it work while I sleep, making it a convenient addition to my routine. The creamy serum helps moisturise dry-looking lengths, improve softness and make my hair feel smoother by morning. I love using it when my strands feel rough or lacklustre. It also leaves my hair smelling pleasant and feeling more manageable without making my pillow or hair feel greasy.

I use Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Hair Serum when frizz and flyaways make my hair difficult to manage. I like how easily the serum spreads through my lengths, helping my strands look smoother and more polished. It gives my hair a softer feel and helps control the unruly appearance caused by humidity and everyday styling. I usually apply a small amount to damp or dry hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends. It is an easy finishing step for sleek-looking hair without a heavy, sticky feel.

I like using Arata Super Serum when my hair needs a little extra smoothness and shine. Its serum texture makes it easy for me to work through my lengths, especially when my hair feels dry or frizzy. I use a small amount after washing my hair or whenever my ends look rough. It helps make my strands feel softer and easier to comb while giving them a more polished appearance. I find it particularly handy before heading out, as it helps keep flyaways under control and gives my hair a neat finish.

I use Love Beauty And Planet &Done Frizz Control Hair Serum when I want to manage frizz and give my hair a smoother appearance. I like using a small amount on damp hair before styling or on dry hair to tame flyaways. The serum helps my strands feel softer and look more polished without complicating my routine. It is particularly useful on humid days when my hair tends to become unruly. I find it a convenient everyday styling step for achieving smoother, more manageable-looking hair.

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FAQ for hair serums Can I use hair serum every day? Yes. Most hair serums can be used daily, provided you use a small amount and choose one suited to your hair type and needs.

Should I apply hair serum to wet or dry hair? It depends on the product. Many serums work well on towel-dried hair before styling, while some can also be applied to dry hair as a finishing step. Always check the product instructions.

Where should I apply hair serum? I recommend concentrating serum on the mid-lengths and ends, where hair is generally drier and more prone to frizz. Avoid applying a large amount directly to the scalp unless the product specifically says it is suitable for scalp use.

Can I use hair serum before using a straightener or hair dryer? Some hair serums provide heat protection, but not all do. If you regularly use heat styling tools, choose a serum that specifically states that it offers heat protection.

Can I apply hair serum to curly or wavy hair? Yes. A suitable serum can help control frizz, improve definition and add shine to curly or wavy hair. Use a lightweight formula and avoid applying too much.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.