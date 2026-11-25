I recently attended a winter wedding, and if there's one thing it reminded me of, it's how quickly wedding season can turn into a wardrobe dilemma. Between the ceremonies, sangeet nights and receptions, every invitation seems to call for a different outfit. And while I love a beautifully styled lehenga or saree, I also wanted to explore a few options beyond the usual velvet-heavy winter wardrobe.

I recently attended a winter wedding and these 6 outfits went into my cart more less

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

So, naturally, I did what any fashion enthusiast would do after a wedding: I went looking for more outfits. I found myself saving everything from embroidered lehengas and flowing Anarkalis to a pre-pleated saree and an elegant tissue-silk gown. These are six Indian ethnic outfits that immediately caught my attention and went into my shopping cart.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

If you have a winter wedding invitation coming up and are still figuring out what to wear, here's what I'd shortlist.

1. A silk-blend Anarkali for the wedding ceremony

An Anarkali is one of those silhouettes I keep coming back to for wedding functions. It looks dressed up without requiring the fuss of a lehenga, and a coordinated set makes styling much easier. The Libas woven-design silk-blend Anarkali comes with a palazzo and dupatta, making it an option I'd consider for a wedding ceremony or family celebration.

I'd style this with statement earrings, embellished footwear and a neatly draped dupatta. The flared silhouette gives it a festive feel, while the palazzo offers a comfortable alternative to a conventional churidar. For an outdoor evening function, I'd also consider carrying a dressy shawl.

2. A Lucknowi embroidered lehenga for the sangeet

If there's one function where I don't mind going all out, it's the sangeet. A lehenga feels right for the occasion, especially when there's music, dancing and plenty of photographs involved. This JIHU CULTURE georgette lehenga choli caught my eye for its sequin and Lucknowi embroidery detailing.

I'd pair it with traditional jhumkas, a statement ring and comfortable footwear. One thing to remember, though: this is a semi-stitched set, so you'll need to account for tailoring time before the wedding. I'd check the measurements and stitching requirements before placing an order.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

3. A tissue-silk A-line gown for the reception

Not every wedding function calls for a lehenga or saree. Sometimes, I want something that feels a little more contemporary while still looking occasion-ready. This Janasya olive mustard A-line gown is an interesting option, with sequin and bead embroidery and a matching dupatta.

I particularly like the idea of choosing a colour outside the usual red, maroon and gold palette. I'd keep the accessories understated and let the embellishment stand out. Before ordering, I'd check the fabric composition, lining and garment measurements.

4. A pre-pleated saree for an evening celebration

A saree is always a good idea for a wedding reception, but I also appreciate anything that makes getting ready a little easier. This navy-blue pre-pleated saree from SATAZ caught my attention because it offers the traditional saree silhouette in a ready-to-wear format.

I'd style it with a contrasting blouse, statement earrings and a sleek hairstyle for an evening celebration. The listing includes an unstitched blouse piece, so remember to factor in tailoring time. I'd also check the fastening details and measurements before ordering.

5. An organza kurta set for a daytime function

For a daytime wedding or a smaller family gathering, I'd happily swap a heavily embellished outfit for something lighter. This organza kurta set with a matching dupatta caught my attention for its coordinated, dressy appearance.

Organza has a distinctive sheer finish and can add structure to an outfit. However, I'd check whether the kurta is lined before ordering, particularly if the function is outdoors. I'd keep the styling simple with delicate earrings, a small festive bag and comfortable footwear.

6. A festive kurta set for an intimate wedding gathering

Sometimes, the smaller wedding functions are where I prefer keeping things relatively understated. A coordinated kurta set can be a practical choice for a family dinner, pre-wedding gathering or daytime celebration.

This Janasya kurta set made my shortlist as another ethnicwear option worth exploring. I'd first check the exact design, fabric and embellishment details on the listing before deciding how I'd style it. Statement earrings, a potli bag and comfortable juttis would be my go-to finishing touches.

What I look for when shopping for winter wedding outfits

After attending a winter wedding, I've realised that occasionwear needs to do more than look good in photographs. I want something that feels comfortable through a long celebration and works for the venue and function.

I always check the fabric composition, lining, sleeve length and garment measurements before ordering. Semi-stitched lehengas and sarees with unstitched blouse pieces also need extra planning, so I wouldn't leave those purchases until the last minute. For outdoor celebrations, I'd keep a coordinated shawl or wrap handy rather than assume the outfit itself will provide enough warmth.

These six outfits have made it to my shortlist for the wedding season. Now comes the difficult part: deciding which one deserves to leave the cart first!

Similar stories for you:

Kate Middleton just made emerald necklaces irresistible again; 6 styles to shop

Katy Perry to Cardi B: 5 best-dressed stars at Baby2Baby Gala 2026

Airbnb recreates K3G's Raichand House; 5 Poo-inspired looks to shop

Winter wedding outfits: FAQs What should women wear to an Indian winter wedding? Anarkalis, lehengas, sarees, festive gowns and embroidered kurta sets are all suitable options. Choose according to the function, dress code and venue, and consider sleeves, lining and additional layers for outdoor celebrations.

What should I check before buying wedding guest outfits online? Check the fabric composition, lining, size chart, garment measurements and return policy. For semi-stitched lehengas and sarees with unstitched blouse pieces, also account for tailoring time before placing your order.

How can I stay warm at an outdoor Indian wedding without compromising my outfit? Choose a lined outfit or one with sleeves, and carry a coordinated shawl or wrap for colder hours. Check the weather and venue beforehand, as an outdoor evening ceremony may require more coverage than an indoor reception.

Which colours are best for winter wedding guest outfits? Jewel tones such as emerald green, navy, plum and burgundy are popular choices for winter celebrations. Olive mustard, metallic shades and deeper neutrals can also make elegant alternatives. Consider the time of day and the wedding's dress code when choosing a colour.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.