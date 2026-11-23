Winter seems to be knocking on our doors, and my first instinct was, naturally, to shop. A little excessively, perhaps, but in my defence, my winter wardrobe needed some attention. I wanted to move beyond the usual rotation of oversized sweaters, basic jeans and jackets I've worn a hundred times. This season, I was looking for winter clothes that felt more polished, a little playful and, most importantly, exciting enough to make getting dressed on chilly mornings fun.

I refreshed my winter wardrobe with 5 stylish picks I can't wait to wear (Pinterest) more less

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

After spending far too much time browsing winter fashion, I found myself gravitating towards five styles. There's a cropped leather jacket that makes me feel like a classy diva, a sweater with an attached scarf that has solved a very specific styling dilemma, a bomber jacket inspired by my love for collegiate fashion, mini skirts with leg warmers that have me channeling my inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and woollen trousers that I simply couldn't resist.

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If you're also planning a winter wardrobe refresh, here's what's caught my eye this season.

1. Cropped leather jackets: biker chick? Nah, classy diva!

I've always liked leather jackets, but this winter I'm particularly drawn to cropped silhouettes. They have all the attitude of a classic biker jacket, minus the overly rugged feel. To me, they look sharper, more feminine and considerably more polished.

What makes a cropped leather jacket such a tempting winter buy is its versatility. It can be paired with wide-leg jeans and a fitted top for an easy everyday outfit, thrown over a dress for an evening out or styled with a mini skirt for a more fashion-forward look. I particularly like black and chocolate-brown options because they can work with so many colours and silhouettes.

My shopping checklist? A flattering cropped length, a neat fit around the shoulders and minimal detailing. I want the jacket to make a statement without looking like it is trying too hard.

2. Sweaters with attached scarves: yes, please!

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Whoever came up with sweaters featuring attached scarves deserves a little appreciation. Seriously, why did we spend years trying to coordinate separate scarves with our knitwear when this clever little combination was right there?

I love the idea of getting that layered, put-together look without having to figure out whether my scarf matches my sweater. It looks intentional, adds texture around the neckline and makes a simple winter outfit feel more styled.

I'd pair one with wide-leg jeans, tailored trousers or even a long skirt. Neutral shades such as grey, beige, cream and chocolate brown are particularly appealing because they can be mixed and matched with most winter basics. This is one of those winter wardrobe additions that makes getting dressed look considerably more effortless.

3. Bomber jackets: my Off-Campus obsession continues

I have always had a soft spot for bomber jackets, and my love for them has only grown thanks to the collegiate aesthetic I associate with the Off-Campus series. There's something about that relaxed, slightly oversized silhouette that makes me want to add another one to my wardrobe.

Bomber jackets have that borrowed-from-the-boys charm while still looking incredibly cool. They can make even the simplest outfit feel more interesting, whether you wear one with a basic T-shirt and jeans or throw it over a fitted top and tailored trousers.

I'm particularly drawn to varsity-inspired designs, neutral colours and slightly oversized fits. They're casual without looking sloppy and offer a nice alternative to wearing the same old puffer or denim jacket throughout winter.

4. Mini skirts with leg warmers: hello, Poo!

Okay, I might have found my most playful winter outfit combination. Mini skirts with leg warmers? Suddenly, I'm feeling like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and honestly, I'm not complaining.

There's something wonderfully nostalgic about this pairing. It brings back the fun, unapologetically dressed-up energy of early-2000s fashion, when an outfit could be as extra as you wanted it to be.

I'd style a mini skirt with an oversized sweater or fitted turtleneck, add leg warmers and finish the look with chunky shoes or knee-high boots. Opaque tights can also make the combination more winter-friendly. It's certainly not the most understated outfit in my shopping list, but then again, when has winter fashion ever needed to be boring?

5. Woollen trousers: take my money already!

If there's one winter wardrobe addition I think deserves more attention, it's woollen trousers. They have that polished, expensive-looking finish without requiring an elaborate outfit. And unlike a pair of jeans, they can make even a basic sweater look a little more sophisticated.

I'm particularly interested in wide-leg and straight-leg silhouettes in shades such as charcoal, chocolate brown, beige and black. They're easy to pair with chunky knitwear, fitted tops, cropped leather jackets and even bomber jackets.

I also like that woollen trousers offer an alternative to the usual winter uniform of jeans and leggings. They can work for casual outings, office days and slightly dressier occasions, depending on how you style them. If you're looking to make your winter wardrobe feel more refined without buying an entirely new collection of clothes, this is a category worth exploring.

My winter wardrobe refresh: five styles, plenty of outfit possibilities

This winter, I'm making room for clothes that do more than simply keep me warm. I want pieces with personality, interesting silhouettes and enough versatility to work with things I already own.

The cropped leather jacket brings the attitude, the sweater with an attached scarf makes layering easier, the bomber jacket satisfies my collegiate-fashion obsession, the mini skirt and leg warmer combination brings back my inner Poo, and the woollen trousers are the polished wardrobe staple I didn't know I needed.

If there's one thing I've learnt from this shopping spree, it's that a winter wardrobe refresh doesn't necessarily mean buying more of the same. Sometimes, all it takes is a few interesting pieces to make the entire season feel a little more stylish.

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winter wardrobe refresh: FAQs What should I buy to refresh my winter wardrobe? Cropped leather jackets, bomber jackets, sweaters with attached scarves, mini skirts, leg warmers and woollen trousers are interesting options for updating a winter wardrobe.

How do you wear mini skirts in winter? Style mini skirts with opaque tights, leg warmers, knee-high boots and warm layers such as oversized sweaters or fitted turtlenecks.

Are sweaters with attached scarves a good winter buy? Sweaters with attached scarves combine two layering pieces in one, making them a convenient option for creating a coordinated winter outfit. Look for comfortable knitwear and a scarf detail that sits well around the neckline.

How can I style a cropped leather jacket in winter? Pair a cropped leather jacket with wide-leg jeans, fitted tops, mini skirts or dresses. You can also layer it over a lightweight sweater for a polished winter outfit.

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