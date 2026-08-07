I switched from lipstick to lip tints, and since then, there has been no going back

If you haven't tried lip tints yet, you're missing out on one of the most crucial makeup products. Doubling as a lipstick and a blush, lip tints are a multi-purpose, easy-to-carry makeup product. And ever since I tried lip tints, I haven't gone back to my traditional lip colours. The beauty of lip tints is that they are infused with skin-hydrating and nourishing properties that keep your lips nourished while also adding a tint of colour to them.

These 6 lip tints amazed me and now I love them (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Most of these lip tints are not even loud, so you can wear them to work, for girls' brunch sessions, or even for night outs. I would certainly recommend these 6 lip tints in every girlie's makeup vanity.

6 lip tints for you

The Maybelline New York Superstay Teddy Tint delivers a soft matte tint that feels lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear. It is made with silicone-based emollients, film-forming polymers, lightweight pigments, and moisturising ingredients such as glycerin, helping the colour stay put while preventing dryness. Amazon shoppers appreciate its long-lasting formula, velvety texture, and comfortable finish. Many reviewers mention that it leaves a natural blurred effect on the lips and works well for daily wear without feeling sticky.

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The e.l.f. Sheer For It Blush Tint is a lightweight liquid tint that gives cheeks a fresh, healthy flush with a sheer finish. It is made with glycerin, water-based hydrators, skin-conditioning emollients, and mineral pigments that blend effortlessly into the skin. Amazon users love its easy-to-build colour, natural appearance, and lightweight feel. Many reviewers say it blends smoothly with fingers or a sponge, making it suitable for beginners and everyday makeup routines.

The Just Herbs Ayurvedic Natural Lip & Cheek Tint offers nourishing colour for both lips and cheeks with a creamy texture. It is made with beetroot extract, kokum butter, shea butter, jojoba oil, almond oil, and Ayurvedic herbal extracts that help moisturise and soften the skin. Amazon reviewers appreciate its natural finish, smooth application, and skin-friendly ingredients. Many customers enjoy its subtle colour payoff and moisturising feel, especially for daily use.

The DAUGHTER EARTH Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint provides buildable colour while caring for the skin with nourishing plant-based ingredients. It is made with castor oil, jojoba oil, shea butter, vitamin E, candelilla wax, and natural mineral pigments. Amazon customers praise its creamy texture, blendability, and comfortable wear. Several reviewers mention that it creates a fresh, dewy finish and suits those looking for a clean beauty product made with vegan ingredients.

The LANEIGE JuicePop Box Lip Tint combines vibrant colour with lasting hydration for soft, glossy-looking lips. It is made with fruit extracts, glycerin, squalane, nourishing oils, vitamin E, and moisturising humectants that help keep lips smooth throughout the day. Amazon reviewers love its juicy finish, lightweight texture, and comfortable wear. Many users mention that the tint leaves behind a flattering stain even after the glossy layer gradually fades.

The Sammmm LOVE Moisturising Lip Tint gives lips a natural pop of colour while helping them stay soft and hydrated. It is made with glycerin, vitamin E, plant-based oils, shea butter, and moisturising waxes, offering comfortable wear without excessive dryness. Amazon shoppers appreciate its lightweight feel, smooth texture, and everyday shades. Many reviewers say the tint provides decent colour payoff with a comfortable finish, making it suitable for regular use.

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FAQ for lip tints Can I use lip tints as a blush? Yes, lip tints can be used as blush, and even as eyeshadow.

Are lip tints nourishing? Yes, most lip tints are nourishing as most of them are infused with shea butter and other essential oils.

Are lip tints pricey? Not really! Lip tints are not that pricey rather they come at an affordable range.

How long does a lip tint last? Depending on the formula, a lip tint can last anywhere from 4 to 12 hours, even after light eating or drinking.

Can lip tints be layered? Yes. You can apply one layer for a subtle look or build multiple layers for deeper colour intensity.

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