I switched to body oils, and my skin feels softer than ever; my favourite picks

I have been quite particular about my face care routine for two reasons: one, it is my favourite thing to do whenever I have time, which is actually called self-care. And two, as part of my job, I have to! But I have realised that often, amidst trying all these face washes, creams, and moisturisers on my face, I have usually overlooked the rest of my body.

I switched to body oils and there's no looking back now (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Having said that, on most days, it was just a quick shower followed by lathering the skin with a lotion. However, I noticed that my skin, especially around my legs, elbows and knees, would sometimes feel dry and rough. That is when I decided to switch things up and started using a body oil.

I was initially a little unsure because I thought body oils would leave my skin greasy or uncomfortable. But after using one regularly, I realised that a good body oil can make a noticeable difference to how the skin feels. My skin started feeling softer, smoother and more comfortable, particularly after a shower.

Why I started using body oil

What I like most about body oil is how easily it spreads over the skin. I only need a small amount, and it is enough to cover a large area. Unlike some heavy creams that can feel sticky, a lightweight body oil can sink into the skin when applied correctly.

It has also become an easy way for me to add a little extra care to areas that tend to get dry. My elbows, knees, hands and legs benefit the most from it.

My favourite picks

I reach for Blue Nectar Jasmine Body Massage Oil when my skin needs extra nourishment, and I want my body-care routine to feel relaxing. Infused with jasmine and Ayurvedic-inspired oils, it helps moisturise dry skin while leaving it feeling soft and smooth. I like using it for a gentle massage because it spreads easily and gives my skin a healthy-looking glow. The soothing jasmine fragrance also makes the experience feel calming. It works particularly well after a shower or before bedtime.

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I love Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Body Oil when I want moisturised skin with a warm, comforting fragrance. The lightweight oil helps nourish dry skin and leaves it feeling soft, smooth and supple without making my routine feel complicated. I especially enjoy the vanilla scent, which adds a sweet, cosy touch to everyday body care. I apply a few drops to slightly damp skin after a shower and massage it gently until absorbed. It is an easy addition to my daily moisturising routine.

I use Forest Essentials After Bath Oil Indian Rose when I want my body-care routine to feel a little more indulgent. The luxurious oil helps moisturise and soften my skin after bathing while leaving behind a delicate Indian rose fragrance. I like applying it to slightly damp skin because the oil glides smoothly and helps seal in moisture. It gives my skin a nourished, supple feel without making me reach for several products. The floral aroma also makes my everyday routine feel more relaxing and spa-like.

I turn to Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Body Oil when my skin feels particularly dry or rough. Enriched with cocoa butter and vitamin E, it helps moisturise the skin and leaves it feeling softer and smoother. I like applying it straight after a shower, when my skin is still slightly damp, as it spreads easily and helps lock in moisture. The rich cocoa butter fragrance is another reason I enjoy using it. It is especially useful during dry weather when my skin needs extra nourishment.

I like using Bio-Oil Original Face & Body Oil when I want a lightweight product that can fit easily into my skincare routine. Its formulation contains PurCellin Oil along with ingredients such as vitamin A and vitamin E, helping moisturise and improve the overall appearance of dry skin. I find it particularly useful on areas that need extra hydration. The non-greasy texture makes it easy to massage into the skin, and I can use it on both my face and body as part of my routine.

Benefits of using body oil

1. It helps keep skin moisturised

One of the biggest benefits I noticed was that my skin felt less dry. Body oils help soften the skin and can reduce the uncomfortable tight feeling that sometimes comes after a shower.

2. It makes skin feel softer

Regular use helped improve the overall feel of my skin. It felt smoother to the touch, particularly on areas that were previously rough or flaky.

3. It helps lock in moisture

I prefer applying body oil when my skin is slightly damp. This helps seal in some of the moisture left behind after a shower, leaving my skin feeling hydrated for longer.

4. It gives skin a healthy-looking glow

There is also something about the finish of body oil that makes the skin look instantly healthier. It gives my arms and legs a subtle sheen without needing any body makeup.

5. It can be relaxing

Applying body oil has also turned into a small self-care ritual for me. Taking a few extra minutes to massage it into my skin feels relaxing, especially at night.

6. It can make dry areas more comfortable

For particularly dry areas such as elbows, knees and heels, I find body oil useful as an additional layer of moisture. If my skin feels extremely dry, I sometimes follow it with a body cream for extra nourishment.

How I apply body oil

I have found that the timing of application makes a big difference. My favourite time to use body oil is immediately after a shower.

First, I pat my skin gently with a towel instead of drying it completely. I then take a small amount of body oil in my palms and rub my hands together.

I massage the oil over my arms, legs, shoulders and other areas that need extra moisture. I pay special attention to my knees, elbows and ankles because these areas tend to feel drier.

I don't use too much oil. A few drops are usually enough for each body area, depending on the texture and concentration of the product. I massage it in using circular motions until most of the oil has absorbed.

If I am using it at night, I give it a few minutes to settle before getting dressed. This also prevents the oil from transferring onto my clothes.

Body oil or body lotion?

For me, it is not really about choosing one over the other. I use body lotion when I want quick, everyday moisturisation, while body oil feels like a richer addition to my routine.

On days when my skin feels particularly dry, I sometimes use both. I apply body lotion first and a small amount of body oil afterwards to help seal everything in. However, this can feel too heavy for some skin types, so I adjust the amount depending on how my skin feels.

What I look for in a body oil

Since making the switch, I have become more careful about the type of body oil I pick. I prefer lightweight formulas that absorb reasonably quickly and do not leave a heavy, sticky layer.

I also check the ingredient list and look for nourishing oils such as jojoba, almond, coconut, sunflower or argan oil. If my skin is sensitive, I prefer a simple formula and avoid products with too much fragrance.

I also keep in mind that body oil is not a replacement for sunscreen. When I am wearing clothes that expose my arms, legs or shoulders during the day, I still apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen to those areas.

My final verdict

Switching from body lotion to body oil was a small change, but I noticed a difference in the way my skin felt. It became softer and smoother, and applying the oil after my shower has now become one of my favourite parts of my routine.

The biggest lesson for me was that I did not need to use a lot of product. A few drops on damp skin were enough to make my skin feel comfortable and moisturised. If your skin often feels dry or rough, adding a body oil to your routine could be a simple way to give it some extra care.

FAQ for body oil Should I apply body oil before or after a shower? I prefer applying it after a shower, especially when my skin is slightly damp. This makes the oil easier to spread and helps retain moisture.

Can body oil replace body lotion? It can, depending on your skin type and the formulation. I sometimes use body oil on its own, while very dry skin may benefit from using a lotion followed by oil.

Is body oil suitable for dry skin? Yes. Body oils can be particularly helpful for dry skin because they help reduce moisture loss and leave the skin feeling nourished.

Can body oil make skin oily or sticky? Some oils can feel heavier than others. I find that using a small amount on damp skin helps avoid an overly greasy feeling.

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