I tried 6 skin tints for a natural-looking base, and 3 of them completely won me over

I have always liked the idea of a base that makes my skin look better without making it look like I am wearing a lot of makeup. Foundation can sometimes feel too heavy for everyday use, especially when I want a quick base before heading to work or stepping out. That is where skin tints have found a place in my makeup routine.

Skin tints that worked really well on my skin (HT)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Over the past few weeks, I tried six skin tints to see how they actually perform on my skin. I looked at everything from coverage and finish to how comfortable they felt through the day. I was particularly interested in whether they could even out my complexion while still allowing my natural skin to show through.

Not all six impressed me equally. Some looked beautiful when freshly applied but needed touch-ups later, while others had a finish I found difficult to work with. But three stood out almost immediately and genuinely surprised me with how naturally they sat on my skin.

What I look for in a skin tint

For me, a good skin tint needs to do more than simply add a sheer wash of colour. I want it to even out mild redness and pigmentation without completely masking my skin. A lightweight texture is equally important because I do not enjoy feeling like I have several layers of makeup sitting on my face.

I also pay attention to the finish. I prefer something that looks skin-like rather than extremely matte or overly dewy. Since I tend to wear skin tints for several hours, staying power also matters.

With those things in mind, these were the six formulas I put to the test.

This was one of the more lightweight formulas I tried. It blended easily with my fingers and gave my complexion a subtle, more even appearance. This 4-in-1 lightweight formula combines the goodness of a primer, moisturiser, foundation, and SPF. SOTRUE skin tint added a light-to-medium coverage to my skin without making it look heavy. It also added a dewy finish and kept my skin hydrated. Enriched with Collagen Peptide, it lifted my skin, making it look plump and healthy.

I liked it for casual days when I did not want my makeup to look too obvious. However, I found that it did not do much for areas where I wanted additional coverage.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This was the first formula that made me think, "Now this is what I want from a skin tint." It had slightly more noticeable coverage than I expected and helped tone down unevenness while adding a dewy finish. This skin tint is infused with potent ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, concentrated niacinamide, and goji berry extracts that plumps and add a softer touch to your makeup. I wore this to almost all my late-night events and trust me, it added a highlighting effect on my face while not over powering. The best part is that being non-comedogenic, this skin tints is equally good for people with oily skin.

The texture was comfortable, although I needed to blend it properly around my nose and jawline. It worked better when I applied a thin layer rather than trying to build too much coverage at once.

Is it a skin tint or a sunscreen? Wait, its both! I tried the Wishcare fluid tinted sunscreen as a skin tint under my makeup and trust me, it is one of the best thing I did. This skin tint gave my complexion a fresh, even appearance without looking like I had applied a traditional foundation. Though this was more of a sunscreen but it worked pretty well as a skin tint, giving me a fresher-looking face. The SPF protection is another reason for me trying this one out as it actually removes one step of applying a sunscreen. This skin tint is powered with D-Panthenol, Niacinamide, Ginseng and Ectoin to soothe irritation, support barrier and keep skin comfortable. I applied this skin tint on my casual office days and it did not put me off.

The finish was another reason it stood out for me. It looked fresh without becoming excessively shiny, and it did not leave my skin feeling weighed down.

This one was somewhere between a skin tint and a lightweight foundation in terms of coverage. I appreciated that it could be built up around areas that needed more attention without making my skin looking cakey or overdone. This skin tint has SPF 35 PA+++ and offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB defense while helping shield skin from blue light exposure that can cause pigmentation & premature ageing and so, I applied this one to most of my brunch dates to fight the sun rays while also keep looking fresh. It does claim to give a glass-effect and is sweat and water proof but I still kept applying it when outdoors to beat out any possibility of sunburn.

However, it did not give me the same effortless finish as my top picks. I also found that the application technique made a noticeable difference to the final result.

This was easily one of the standout formulas from my experiment. Featherlight, waterproof, and buildable formula that just keeps my skin looking hydrated and adds a luminous glow. What impressed me was the balance between coverage and finish. It made my complexion look more polished but did not completely cover the natural variations in my skin. That is exactly the effect I want when I am reaching for a skin tint rather than foundation.

It also felt comfortable enough for everyday wear. After trying it several times, this was one of the three formulas I kept reaching for.

This last skin tint was another pleasant surprise. I liked the way it blended into my skin and gave me that "my skin but better" effect. This skin tint adds a soft and lightweight glow for a buildable glow. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane, this skin tint provides lasting hydration while keeping my skin soft, smooth, and comfortable throughout the day without feeling dry or heavy.

It did not look overly made-up, which made it particularly appealing for daytime use. I could see myself wearing it with just concealer, mascara and a lip colour when I wanted to get ready quickly.

This was also one of the formulas that made me reconsider how much coverage I actually need from an everyday base.

The three I would pick again

After putting all six through their paces, three formulas clearly stood above the rest for me. What made them different was not necessarily that they offered the highest coverage or the longest wear. Instead, they managed to strike the balance I was looking for: comfortable texture, easy application and a finish that still looked like skin.

For everyday makeup, I would rather have a base that subtly improves the appearance of my complexion than one that completely hides it. And for this, I loved SOTRUE skin tint, House of Makeup, and Mars.

Of course, the best skin tint will depend on your skin type, preferred finish, coverage needs and shade match. But if you are looking for a lightweight alternative to foundation, these three are the ones from my experiment that I would happily keep in my makeup bag.

And yes, after this little experiment, I am officially a skin tint convert.

Similar articles for you

How to choose the right mascara for lengthy lashes: A guide to longer and fuller lashes

BB cream vs CC cream: What’s the difference, and which one hides your blemishes better?

Celebrity Makeup Artist Ambika Pillai shares insights on how to choose the right foundation for your skin

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.