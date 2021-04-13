Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like a modern day prince as he flaunts washboard abs in traditional jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan reminds people of a younger Saif Ali Khan who was a heartthrob and girls were mesmerised by his moves along with long curly locks. 20-year-old Ibrahim has an uncanny resemblance to his father and whenever pictures of him surface on social media, fans cannot help but be astounded by the similarity between the two. A new picture from a photoshoot has gone viral on the internet and it has the same effect.

The younger sibling of actor Sara Ali Khan turned muse for designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and donned a regal outfit from the collection. The image that we are talking about showed Ibrahim flaunting his washboard abs in a front open traditional jacket. The patola mirror beige, orange and blue piece had mirror work embroidered with the help of resham threads, forming geometric motifs all over it.

He teamed the beautiful piece with a pair of navy blue pathani shalwar. The basic pathani shalwar perfectly complimented his heavily embroidered jacket. He left his curly hair go wild and opted to go sans-accessories for the shoot. The designer-duo shared the image on their official social media accounts with the caption, "21st Century Boy! Ibrahim Ali Khan wears a Patola mirror front open jacket embroidered in mirror and resham threads. A navy blue pathani shalwar compliments the jacket. (sic)."

Seems like Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are the favourite designers of siblings, Sara and Ibrahim, as, on various occasions, the two have been seen making a statement in outfits designed by the duo. Check out some of the other times, Ibrahim was seen in their clothes:

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the younger child of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. He is also the younger brother of Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan.

