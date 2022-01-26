Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ileana D'Cruz is a 'badass' bride in red lehenga and bejewelled boots for new pic: Brides-to-be take notes
Ileana D'Cruz turns into a 'badass' bride wearing a bright red  lehenga set and bejewelled high-heel boots for a new photoshoot. She served wedding fashion goals for brides-to-be. 
Published on Jan 26, 2022 02:44 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

After serving travel goals with back-to-back stunning pictures from her holiday in the Maldives, actor Ileana D'Cruz is back with a dose of bold fashion cues for her followers. The star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself dressed in a bright red lehenga and served bridal fashion goals for the 'badass' brides. If you are a bride-to-be who wants to make a statement on their wedding day, take cues from the actor.

Ileana sat on a bike, dressed in a lehenga set, to get the photo clicked. She posted the picture with an amusing caption that reads, "Some days you just gotta be a bit badass - Especially when someone asks you to share your French toast." In case you missed the photo, here's a look at it.

RELATED STORIES

Ileana's ensemble features a half sleeve blouse with a plunging V neckline, intricate thread embroidery done all over, and a cropped length baring her midriff. She teamed it with a beautifully embroidered bright red lehenga. It comes with gold jali work, sequinned embellishments, gold patti borders, mirror work and a heavy ghera.

ALSO READ | Ileana D'Cruz serves wanderlust overdose with bikini-clad pics from Maldives

Ileana styled the bright red lehenga with black ankle-high boots by Christian Louboutin and featured embellishments on the front. Her jewellery picks include gold chandelier style earrings, a nath, statement rings and a hath phool.

In the end, a dainty bindi, open centre-parted locks, bright red lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, sleek eyeliner, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks for Ileana's bridal look.

ALSO READ | Ileana D'Cruz in red midi dress and white shoes is stylish as ever

Earlier, Ileana had posted a throwback picture from her holiday. It featured the star, captured in a candid moment, wearing a white off-shoulder bikini top and ruffled bikini bottoms. She captioned the post, "I'm all about the no pants life."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. She has Unfair & Lovely with Randeep Hooda and a yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama that stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the pipeline.

