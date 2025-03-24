India's Rhea Singha becomes Miss Universe Victoria Kjær's Taj Mahal tour guide; beauty queen stun in desi outfits. Watch

Miss Universe 2024 Victoria KjærTheilvig and Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha recently visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on March 23. The beauty queens looked absolutely breathtaking as they posed together in front of the world’s most famous monument, both dressed in stunning ethnic looks. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits. (Also read: Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 title; gets a ‘Taj Mahal crown' from Urvashi Rautela ) Miss Universe 2024 Victoria KjærTheilvig with Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha pose at the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Sunday, March 23(PTI photo)

Victoria KjærTheilvig stuns in glam ethnic look

Victoria KjærTheilvig is a Danish model and beauty pageant titleholder who made history as the first Dane to win Miss Universe in 2024. For her visit to the Taj Mahal, she chose a stunning dusky brown three-piece ethnic set.

Her outfit featured a metallic tiny bralette top paired with straight-fit pants, both adorned with intricate sequin work. Adding a regal touch, she layered the look with a statement jacket, heavily embroidered with shimmering sequins that elevated her ensemble. With the iconic Miss Universe crown elegantly placed on her head, Victoria truly looked breathtaking against the majestic backdrop of the Taj Mahal.

What Rhea Singha wore

Rhea Singha, an Indian model and beauty pageant titleholder, was crowned Miss Universe India 2024 on September 22 in Jaipur. For her visit to the Taj Mahal, Rhea stunned in a breathtaking pastel ethnic ensemble that radiated elegance.

She wore an infinity-hemline bralette-style blouse adorned with intricate silver shimmer work, paired with matching flared palazzo pants featuring exquisite floral silver sequin embroidery. Adding a touch of glamour, she layered her outfit with a full-sleeved matching cape adorned with delicate pearl detailing.

She accessorised her look with statement pearl earrings, stacked rings, and the renowned Miss Universe India crown, completing her royal appearance. With smoky eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, glossy nude lipstick, and her luscious black tresses left open, Rhea perfectly completes her ethereal look.