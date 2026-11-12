Inside Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's dreamy Greek wedding: Bride and groom serve understated luxury in Tarun Tahiliani outfits

Composer Anirudh Ravichander married businesswoman Kaviya Maran at a grand wedding ceremony attended by their close family and friends in Athens, Greece, on November 11. The same day, Anirudh posted pictures, clicked by House On The Clouds, from two ceremonies, one of which was the couple's wedding, and captioned his post, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11.”

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Also Read | Rajinikanth dances to his chartbuster Manasilaayo with newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander, Kaviya Maran at the wedding party in Greece

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For their wedding, Anirudh and Kaviya chose blush pink and ivory hues crafted by designer Tarun Tahiliani—an exquisite celebration of understated luxury. Towering floral installations, cascading white orchids, lush ivory blooms, an all-white floral mandap, a reflective aisle, a romantic seaside backdrop, and delicate blush accents created an ethereal ceremony setting where every detail spoke of elegance.

Decoding Kaviya and Anirudh's wedding looks

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{{^usCountry}} To tie the knot, Anirudh and Kaviya chose designer Tarun Tahiliani to design their outfits. The bride wore a gorgeous blush-pink, floor-length lehenga featuring intricate tone-on-tone 3D floral embroidery. Delicate sequins, beads, and shimmering embellishments add a luxurious finish. A beautifully fitted blouse with short sleeves complements the voluminous flared skirt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To tie the knot, Anirudh and Kaviya chose designer Tarun Tahiliani to design their outfits. The bride wore a gorgeous blush-pink, floor-length lehenga featuring intricate tone-on-tone 3D floral embroidery. Delicate sequins, beads, and shimmering embellishments add a luxurious finish. A beautifully fitted blouse with short sleeves complements the voluminous flared skirt. {{/usCountry}}

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To match Kaviya's soft rose-pink romantic, contemporary bridal look, Anirudh wore a custom elegant ivory-beige traditional ensemble. A blush-pink silk shirt, paired with a matching veshti and an intricately embroidered jacket featuring detailed threadwork and traditional motifs, completed his look. Subtle waist draping on the veshti added structure and refinement.

While Kaviya's glam with the blush-pink lehenga included a dual-row diamond necklace and chain paired with drop earrings, bangles, rings, long tresses styled with a soft blowout, and minimal blush-toned glam, Anirudh styled his wedding outfit with layered necklaces and beige-toned suede loafers.

The beach vibes

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For another ceremony, Kaviya made a statement in a glamorous two-piece outfit featuring a sleeveless, high-neck corset-style blouse adorned with intricate silver-and-rose-gold embroidery, shimmering beadwork, and delicate tassel detailing. She paired it with a dramatic dusty mocha-brown sheer skirt featuring layered chiffon and fluid panels.

Anirudh, on the other hand, complemented Kaviya in an ensemble that embraces relaxed luxury. He looked dapper in a statement ivory jacket featuring tropical-inspired palm tree and landscape sequined motifs in olive green, brown, and black hues.

Layered over an open-neck, chocolate-brown embellished shirt and voluminous dark-brown pleated trousers, his outfit is a great departure from standard groom looks. A delicate pendant necklace, tinted sunglasses, and black shoes complete his contemporary resort-inspired ensemble.

About Anirudh and Kaviya

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Anirudh is one of the highest-paid music composers in the country. He is the nephew of Latha Rajinikanth, the wife of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, Kaviya Maran is an entrepreneur. She is the daughter of filmmaker and industrialist Kalanithi Maran, CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and an executive director at Sun TV Network.