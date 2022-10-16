Internet believes Malaika Arora had the best walk at Lakme Fashion Week, say 'Malla just owned the ramp': Watch video

This week, many big names attended the Lakme Fashion Week and some turned showstoppers for designers. Malaika Arora is one of them as she walked the ramp for the clothing label Limerick by Abirr and Nanki. The star made heads turn at the fashion week with her glamorous moment on stage and even got a compliment from Diet Sabya - an anonymous Instagram account dedicated to exposing imitations, appropriations and blatant copies in fashion. Diet Sabya and their followers announced that the star had the 'best walk' at the fashion week. They even compared it to Jennifer Lopez's iconic walk in the green Versace dress she wore at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000 and then again on the runway 20 years later.

On Saturday, Diet Sabya posted a video featuring Malaika Arora and Jennifer Lopez's ramp walk with the caption, "Same energy. Best walk at fashion week! Haters can argue with the wall." Their followers and Malaika's fans agreed with the statement and rushed to the comments section to shower the Chaiyya Chaiyya Girl with compliments. While the video showed Malaika walking the ramp in a bralette, skirt and a flowy cape jacket, Jennifer Lopez's clip is from a Versace show that celebrated the 20th anniversary of her green 'Jungle' dress. Check out the video below and see the two diva's iconic and unmatchable energies on the ramp. (Also Read: Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor take over London in stylish fits: See pics here)

Netizens flooded the comments section of the post with compliments for Malaika. One user wrote, "The iconic green dress and Malaika. You are so on point with the observation of the energy of both these women on the ramp." Another added, "Malla just owned the ramp. Learn from her." Some called her 'the best', and others said they 'loved Malaika's confidence'. "She's the moment right now," one user commented.

While many fans complimented Malaika's ramp walk, some thought that her outfit restricted her from showing her true potential. "Yes, good energy but looked like Malaika's skirt wasn't letting her take the big bold steps like JLo. Malla's vibe was big bold though," one netizen wrote.

What do you think of Malaika Arora's ramp walk as the showstopper?

Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship official in 2019.