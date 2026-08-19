Is your air conditioner causing skin dryness? Here is what a dermatologist says

Skin dryness is not just limited to using harsh skin ingredients or not doing your skincare steps right. In fact, along with your diet preferences and lifestyle habits, your air conditioner might be the real cause too.

Your skin dryness is also the result of air conditioner (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Dermatologist Dr Shefali Saini speaks to HT Shop Now on how long hours of sitting in an air conditioner can actually impact your skin. She says, “When patients tell me their skin suddenly feels dry, tight or unusually sensitive, the first thing I ask isn't about the weather; it's about their daily routine. More often than not, they spend long hours in air-conditioned offices, commute in air-conditioned cars and return home to air-conditioned rooms”.

She further mentions that many people assume dry skin is only a winter concern. However, prolonged exposure to air conditioning can have a significant impact on the skin barrier throughout the year, even during the hot and humid months.

How does air conditioning affect the skin?

Dr Saini says, “Our skin is protected by a natural barrier made up of skin cells, lipids and natural moisturising factors. Think of it as a protective wall that helps retain moisture while shielding the skin from environmental irritants, and air conditioners reduce the humidity in indoor environments”.

She mentions that as the surrounding air becomes drier, water evaporates more readily from the skin through a process known as transepidermal water loss (TEWL). "Over time, this increased water loss can compromise the skin barrier, making the skin less efficient at retaining moisture", she says.

Initially, you may simply notice that your skin feels tight after cleansing. With continued exposure, it may start to feel rough, look dull, become more sensitive or even develop mild flaking.

Dry skin and dehydrated skin are not the same

“This is something I often explain to my patients”, Dr Saini says.

She briefly chalks up the difference: “Dry skin is a skin type characterised by reduced oil production. Dehydrated skin, on the other hand, is a temporary condition caused by a lack of water within the skin”.

“This means that even someone with oily or acne-prone skin can experience dehydration”, she clarifies. In fact, it's not uncommon for patients to complain that their face feels oily by the afternoon but still feels tight or uncomfortable. This usually indicates that the skin barrier has been disrupted and is losing water faster than it should.

Who is more susceptible?

Although anyone can experience AC-induced dryness, I tend to see it more frequently in:

Individuals with naturally dry or sensitive skin

People with eczema or an impaired skin barrier

Patients undergoing acne treatments such as retinoids or benzoyl peroxide

Professionals who spend prolonged hours in centrally air-conditioned offices

Frequent travellers exposed to dry cabin air and air-conditioned environments

Early signs you shouldn't ignore

Your skin often gives subtle signals before significant dryness develops.

Some of the early signs include:

Tightness after washing your face

A dull or tired-looking complexion

Rough texture despite regular skincare

Lips that frequently become dry

Makeup settling into fine lines

Increased sensitivity to products that were previously well tolerated

These are usually signs that the skin barrier needs support.

My advice for protecting your skin barrier

When patients ask me how to manage AC-induced dryness, my advice is usually quite simple. Healthy skin doesn't necessarily require an elaborate routine—it requires consistency and products that respect the skin barrier.

Start with a gentle cleanser that removes impurities without leaving the skin feeling stripped. If your cleanser leaves your skin feeling squeaky clean or excessively tight, it may be too harsh for daily use.

Moisturising is equally important. One of the most effective habits is applying a moisturiser immediately after cleansing, while the skin is still slightly damp. This helps reduce water loss and supports barrier recovery.

Lip care is another step that's often overlooked. Because the lips have a naturally thinner barrier and fewer oil glands, they tend to show signs of dehydration much earlier than the rest of the face.

Finally, don't skip sunscreen simply because you're indoors. UVA rays can penetrate through window glass and contribute to pigmentation and premature skin ageing. If you spend your day near windows or commute regularly, daily sun protection remains important.

A simple barrier-supporting routine

For people experiencing dryness due to prolonged air-conditioned environments, I generally recommend keeping the routine simple and consistent.



During the daytime, finish with a broad-spectrum sunscreen. A lightweight option makes daily protection easy, even if you're spending most of your time indoors.

My final take

Air conditioning is a part of modern life, and avoiding it isn't always practical. What we can do, however, is adapt our skincare to the environment our skin is exposed to every day.

Supporting the skin barrier through gentle cleansing, regular moisturisation and daily sun protection goes a long way in preventing dryness before it becomes a bigger concern. In dermatology, prevention is often far more effective than correction, and healthy skin almost always begins with a healthy barrier.

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