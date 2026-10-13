Isha Ambani, Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 celebrity-inspired hairstyles to pair with your lehengas and sarees this Navratri

Navratri is all about high-energy garba nights, vibrant traditional outfits, and making a statement with your festive style. While lehengas, sarees, and chaniya cholis steal the spotlight, the right hairstyle can complete your look while keeping you comfortable through hours of dancing and dandiya. This festive season, take inspiration from Bollywood’s style icons and experiment with hairstyles that blend traditional elegance with contemporary glamour. (Also read: ₹1 lakh">Yami Gautam serves Navratri fashion goals in embroidered kurta set with red dupatta for Nayyi Navelli promotions: Her outfit costs over ₹1 lakh )

1. Janhvi Kapoor: Beaded statement bun

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Janhvi Kapoor’s beaded statement bun is the perfect inspiration for those who love regal elegance with a festive twist. Featuring a sleek, centre-parted bun adorned with cascading strings of pearls and decorative beads, this hairstyle adds a sophisticated touch to traditional ensembles. It pairs beautifully with heavily embellished lehengas, silk sarees, and statement jewellery while keeping the hair neatly secured and away from the face during energetic garba and dandiya sessions.

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2. Deepika Padukone: Woven gold-thread braid

{{^usCountry}} Deepika Padukone’s woven gold-thread braid beautifully combines traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary glamour. Featuring sleek, glossy hair styled into a long, intricate braid interwoven with delicate gold cords, this look adds a touch of heritage-inspired elegance to any festive ensemble. Whether paired with a richly embroidered lehenga or a classic saree, the hairstyle keeps the hair neatly in place while making a striking statement throughout the Navratri celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepika Padukone’s woven gold-thread braid beautifully combines traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary glamour. Featuring sleek, glossy hair styled into a long, intricate braid interwoven with delicate gold cords, this look adds a touch of heritage-inspired elegance to any festive ensemble. Whether paired with a richly embroidered lehenga or a classic saree, the hairstyle keeps the hair neatly in place while making a striking statement throughout the Navratri celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Khushi Kapoor: Sleek power braid

Khushi Kapoor’s sleek power braid is an ideal choice for those who prefer minimal yet impactful festive styling. With smoothed-back roots flowing into a long, polished braid, this hairstyle creates a chic, modern look without the need for elaborate accessories. It complements embellished blouses, contemporary chaniya cholis, and backless outfits, making it a stylish and practical option for anyone looking to dance the night away while keeping their hair neat and manageable.

4. Shanaya Kapoor: Textured festive braid

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Shanaya Kapoor’s textured festive braid strikes the perfect balance between effortless charm and refined elegance. Featuring a neat middle parting, smoothly combed hair, and a dimensional braid, this hairstyle adds subtle texture while maintaining a polished finish. Its versatility makes it suitable for everything from daytime poojas and family gatherings to late-night garba celebrations. Pair it with mirror-work lehengas, printed ethnic outfits, or delicate traditional jewellery for an understated yet fashionable Navratri look.

5. Isha Ambani: Floral extravaganza

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Isha Ambani’s floral-inspired hairstyle is perfect for those who love making a bold statement with traditional festive styling. A voluminous half-up look adorned with colourful flowers, decorative tassels, and vibrant accents brings together the beauty of Indian celebrations and maximalist glamour.

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This elaborate hairstyle works particularly well with grand lehengas, heavily embellished chaniya cholis, and traditional jewellery, instantly elevating the overall ensemble. Opt for lightweight, securely attached floral accessories to keep the look comfortable and festive throughout the celebrations.