Isha Ambani’s jewel-toned lehenga, Shloka Mehta’s vibrant Bandhani dazzle at Antilia’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The Ambani ladies know how to make a statement, no matter the occasion. From exquisite ensembles and high-end accessories to show-stopping jewels, they never fail to serve a glamorous fashion moment. At the family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta turned heads in stunning ethnic ensembles, offering plenty of festive fashion inspiration. Let’s decode their looks and pick some style notes for the season ahead. (Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: What Bollywood couples wore to Antilia Cha Raja 2026 )

Shloka Mehta’s vibrant Gujarati-inspired look

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Ambani’s badi bahu, Shloka Mehta, embraced a vibrant Gujarati aesthetic in an eye-catching orange-and-sunset-yellow Bandhani draped lehenga-sari. The traditional ensemble beautifully brought together classic tie-and-dye techniques with sweeping leheriya wave patterns, creating a rich play of colour and texture. What truly elevated the look was its elaborate embroidered border, featuring colourful floral patterns and classic peacock motifs that gave the fluid silhouette a regal finish.

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{{^usCountry}} Shloka accessorised the vibrant ensemble with a magnificent polki diamond choker, matching drop earrings and stacks of delicate bangles. Keeping her beauty look elegant and understated, she opted for a sleek, centre-parted hairstyle that allowed the intricate textile work and statement jewellery to take centre stage. Isha Ambani’s jewel-toned festive glamour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shloka accessorised the vibrant ensemble with a magnificent polki diamond choker, matching drop earrings and stacks of delicate bangles. Keeping her beauty look elegant and understated, she opted for a sleek, centre-parted hairstyle that allowed the intricate textile work and statement jewellery to take centre stage. Isha Ambani’s jewel-toned festive glamour {{/usCountry}}

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Isha Ambani, meanwhile, embraced the richness of jewel tones in a heavily embellished lehenga that was all about intricate craftsmanship. The ensemble featured elaborate multi-coloured thread embroidery, blending geometric patterns with traditional motifs across the skirt and matching structured choli. The highlight of her look was undoubtedly the dramatic dupatta, which added a striking colour-blocking moment with deep royal blue and rich emerald green hues draped gracefully over one shoulder.

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She completed the regal ensemble with stacks of traditional bangles, statement rings and delicate neck jewellery. For her beauty look, Isha opted for soft, voluminous blowout waves and radiant soft-glam makeup, perfectly balancing the elaborate detailing of her outfit while adding a polished, contemporary finish.

About Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

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The Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia on September 14 with their annual grand festivities, welcoming Ganpati Bappa amid elaborate décor, traditional rituals and a star-studded gathering. The celebrations saw several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit and Rekha, among others, arrive in their festive best. From devotional performances and traditional ceremonies to glamorous ethnic fashion moments, the celebration beautifully blended faith, family, culture and grandeur.