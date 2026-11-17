Isha Ambani serves dreamy, youthful look in green top with blue maxi skirt, perfect for garden-party style inspo
If you are looking for brunch or picnic style, look no more, Isha Ambani's latest look embodies the perfect youthful radiance with a dreamy silhouette.
Isha Ambani organised a grand event to welcome fashion designer Tory Burch to India. Several prominent fashion designers attended the gathering. Anaita Shroff Adajania shared glimpses of the event, which was also attended by celebrities such as Tamannaah Bhatia and Shanaya Kapoor.
ALSO READ: Isha Ambani turns heads in traditional-meets-modern look with brocade silk blouse and dark denim outfit for NMACC event
In the pictures she shared in her November 17 Instagram post, Isha was seen dressed in a romantic, spring-like feminine outfit. Let's take a closer look at her ensemble for the event.
More about the look
Isha Ambani wore a graceful ensemble that felt delicate and dreamy. Though she wore it to an indoor event, the look would also be perfect for an outdoor picnic. She chose a dark green, full-sleeved top with dark brown floral embellishments and bronze-toned buttons. Its structure added visual interest, from the zigzag arrangement to the scalloped, asymmetrical hemline. She paired it with a powder-blue maxi skirt, creating a gentle, soft contrast. Dark green drop earrings and her hair left loose in soft waves completed her youthful look for the event.
With its romantic details and soft colour contrast, Isha's ensemble provides great inspiration for a range of daytime occasions, from brunches and garden parties to outdoor picnics.
For anyone taking inspiration from this ensemble, pair a rich, vibrant shade with a softer pastel to create a balanced look. Embellishments, especially floral motifs, add a romantic touch. The scalloped edges, especially, add a delicate finish. Keep accessories minimal to let the outfit's colour and textures stand out.
Other looks
Many other stylish looks graced the event. Fashion designer Tory Burch wore a lavender ethnic suit with yellow floral embroidery. She also paired a silver necklace and dangling earrings. Anaita opted for a vibrant red saree paired with a cream blouse featuring horizontal red stripes, while Shanaya wore a beige tube dress. Tamannaah chose a black bodycon gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and long sleeves, completing her look with a green choker.
The event showcased classic sarees, suits, and fitted gowns in a display of personal style at the intersection of great sartorial expression.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.