Jacqueline Fernandez in animal print dress nails a smoking hot look for Attack promotions: All photos, video

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film, Attack, also starring John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh with remarkable looks. The star is known for her feminine and flirty looks that inspire us to upgrade our wardrobe. Her promotional looks are a masterclass on slaying summer fashion like a total fashionista. In fact, Jacqueline's latest post backs our claim. She served a smoking hot look in an animal printed yellow midi dress that can be worn for any occasion, from late-night dinner date plans with your beau or running errands on a hot summer day.

On Saturday, Jacqueline took to Instagram to post several photos of herself dressed in the animal printed ensemble.

Earlier, the actor had also shared a transition video in which she changed from silk loungewear set to the midi dress and called it the Attack Challenge. She also collaborated with choreographer Sonal Devraj for a short promotional reel wearing the same dress. Scroll ahead to see all the Instagram posts.

The dress comes replete with feminine details and fits Jacqueline's dreamy sartorial choices. It features barely-there straps tied together, black leopard print on a yellow background, a plunging cowl neckline, gathered details on the front, and floor-grazing hem length.

Jacqueline Fernandez serves a smoking hot look in a animal printed dress.

In the end, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side and a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating the star's curves added a sultry touch to the look. The dress is from the shelves of the Italian luxury fashion label Versace.

Jacqueline styled the trendy look with statement-making jewellery pieces, including two gold rings, dainty large gold hoop earrings, and black stilettos with chained straps.

Jacqueline Fernandez chose statement-making jewel with the ensemble.

For the glam picks, the Bachchhan Paandey actor chose mauve lip shade, shimmery pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter, and left her locks open in a side-parted tousled hairdo.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for the release of her film, Attack. It is scheduled to release on April 1 and features John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. Jacqueline's last film was Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi.

