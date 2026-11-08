Janhvi Kapoor gives desi glam clean-girl twist in shimmering silver saree with minimalist makeup

Last-minute festive plans can send the fashion department into emergency mode, with half your wardrobe on the floor. But take cues from Janhvi Kapoor's latest desi look for a classic dose of glamour. Posing with poise in a shimmering silver saree from Itrh, Janhvi looked ready to light up any festive gathering.ALSO READ: Bhavitha Mandava wears black Chanel gown to 2026 Innovator Awards event to celebrate creative director Mathieu Blazy

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More about the look

This is a signature desi glam look where you go all out with a shimmering silver saree that works beautifully as eveningwear. She paired it with a matching silver bralette blouse that complemented the saree's sparkle. The styling is minimalist, with the saree doing all the maximalist heavy lifting.

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{{^usCountry}} Her hair channelled the clean-girl aesthetic, swept back into a sleek high ponytail with no stray strands. Her makeup was equally polished, with warm brown eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and a glossy nude lip shade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her hair channelled the clean-girl aesthetic, swept back into a sleek high ponytail with no stray strands. Her makeup was equally polished, with warm brown eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and a glossy nude lip shade. {{/usCountry}}

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This is a perfect clean-girl take on desi glamour. With sparkling stud earrings and delicate jewellery to accessorise, Janhvi once again showed how pared-back, simple styling can let a statement saree shine.

Sometimes, a good saree look is all about letting the saree do the talking, taking the centre stage

Style takeaways

From Diwali all the way to New Year's Eve, house party and get-together invitations keep coming. So, whenever you run out of ideas for a glamorous ethnic look, you can always lean on a shimmering saree like Janhvi, whether it catches the light with sequins or features intricate embellishments.

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Either way, you do not always need heavy jhumkas and a maang tikka to nail a desi look. You can still steal the spotlight by keeping your styling minimal and letting your saree shine. Keep your hairstyle sleek and your makeup simple.