Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi was unsure of her acting career, jokes her mother saw ‘potential’ in her after she got a nose job

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared an interesting memory about her late mother, Sridevi, and how she reacted to her decision to become an actor. In a recent conversation with her maternal cousin, actor Maheswari on Galatta Plus Tamil, Janhvi revealed that Sridevi was not entirely convinced about her entering films at first. However, she recalled a rather unexpected moment when her mother seemed to have a change of heart. According to Janhvi, it happened after she underwent a nose job. Janhvi Kapoor recalls how a nose job changed Sridevi's opinion about her acting dreams: ‘Yeah, there's potential’.

Sridevi had reservations about Janhvi becoming an actor Looking back on the day she first told Sridevi she wanted to act, Janhvi shared her mother's unforgettable response. Sridevi gave her blessing, but not without a heavy reality check, warning Janhvi that the profession would demand everything she had. Maheswari remembered that Sridevi was not entirely convinced about Janhvi joining films, given how demanding the profession could be. “Jaanu wants to be in films, but I’m not very keen because it’s a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and you have to be really strong to get in there,” Maheswari recalled her saying.

Janhvi then made a rather surprising revelation about what may have changed her mother's mind. Whilst laughing, she said, “I think maybe you should cut this out, but I think before I did my nose, she was unsure. She was like, 'I don't think it's…' After I did my nose, she's like, 'Yeah, there's potential'.”