Kareena Kapoor in gold sequin saree, halter blouse, minimal jewellery and soft glam channels pure Y2K nostalgia at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party
Kareena Kapoor paired the Manish Malhotra saree with bronzed skin, lips, and kohl smoky eyes for cool, I-woke-up-like-this glam – no choker, just diamond studs.
There is a difference between showing up to a party and arriving at a party. Kareena Kapoor knows the difference, and she proved it again at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash at his Mumbai residence on November 5. Also read | Nita Ambani's diamond ear cuffs and sheer crystal blouse are the real stars of her chic Manish Malhotra Diwali party look
In a room with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and so many celebs, Kareena walked in with main-character energy. Arriving alongside Saif Ali Khan — who provided a handsome contrast in a classic navy blue kurta — Kareena Kapoor proved that when it comes to festive dressing, she doesn’t follow trends; she sets them.
Pure nostalgia, but make it 2026
Kareena wore a champagne-gold sequin saree that was peak Manish Malhotra nostalgia. We are talking sheeted, light-catching metallic micro-sequins that moved like liquid every time she turned. The blouse was a halter-neck, backless cut – so early-2000s Manish, so unapologetically extra. Also read | Every Kareena Kapoor look on Koffee With Karan, ranked: From pink halter mini in 2004 to red Ralph Lauren power suit in the final season
Except this was not a costume throwback. This was the 2026 refresh. Where the original Y2K version would have come with a full choker, a maang tika, 20 bangles and enough highlighter to be seen from space, Kareena did the opposite. She trusted the saree to do the heavy lifting and let everything else stay minimal.
All that gold felt elegant, not costumey
Kareena let the neckline breathe. No heavy choker. Just simple diamond stud earrings, delicate rings, and gold metallic nails. She kept the hair soft; not a tight, structured updo. Just relaxed, voluminous side-swept waves styled in a cool, I-woke-up-like-this way.
Kareena completed the look with her signature glam. Soft bronzed skin, glossy nude-pink lips, and those deep kohl smoky eyes. The overall look worked because the saree supplied the drama while the styling supplied the modernity – a balance that can translate readily to your Diwali festivities or wedding season outings.
How to steal it without looking like a disco ball
If you want to wear a sequin saree like Kareena (and why wouldn't you), here is the cheat sheet: if your saree has intense metallic reflection, keep the blouse sleek. A clean halter neck, a minimal corset, something that does not fight the fabric.
Resist the urge to add neckwear. Pair the heavy, embellished saree or blouse with statement studs or simple drop earrings only. It will keep your neckline long and your look expensive. Pick champagne gold, or rose gold. Under festive lights, warm metallics look sophisticated – harsh, bright metallics may look like you are trying too hard. As for the makeup, think bronzed skin, a nude-pink lip, a soft smoky eye.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.