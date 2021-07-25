Janhvi Kapoor gives modern twist to Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's look

Actor Janhvi Kapoor channelled her inner 60s Hollywood diva for a recent photoshoot, creating quite the buzz online. The star looked absolutely chic as she gave a modern twist to Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's look. Read on to know all about her ensemble.

Janhvi's picture was shared on social media by her stylist Meagan Concessio with the caption, "Waiting for the next red carpet like." The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled several events around the world, leading to no red carpet moments from our favourite celebrities.

Janhvi wore a strappy cocktail gown from the sustainable fashion label Antithesis for the pictures. The star teamed the ensemble with Christian Louboutin pumps, custom gloves and vintage style jewels.

Janhvi Kapoor chose a strappy black thigh-high slit gown for the shoot. The gown featured a corset-style torso with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The skirt of the satin-silk dress had a draped silhouette, accentuated with the risqué slit. The pintucks added some definition to the look.

Janhvi teamed her cocktail gown with custom velvet opera gloves adorned with rhinestone bracelets that shimmered and shined. She completed the look with Christian Louboutin embellished black pumps.

Janhvi's styled her tresses in a puffed half-tied hairdo with several loose strands sculpting her face nicely. Glowing skin, bold cat-eye liner with kohl-adorned eyes, nude lip shade, beaming highlighter, sharp contour, blushed cheeks, on-fleek eyebrows, and subtle shimmery eye shadow completed her glam.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak that also starred Ishaan Khatter. The film completed three years of its release recently. She was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi, in which she played a woman possessed by a spirit. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht.

