Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol to Rani Mukerji: 8 beauties to inspire your outfits for Durga Puja pandal hopping

Navratri celebrations have begun with pomp, and from October 9, Durga Puja celebrations will begin across the country. As grand Durga Puja pandals are set up and devotees worship Maa Durga, revellers will begin pandal hopping. If you also plan to visit many Durga Puja pandals this season, you need the perfect traditional outfits to immerse yourself in festive joy. So, we decided to curate some incredible traditional ensembles from your favourite celebs' closet. Check them out. Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and Rani Mukerji stun in gorgeous ethnic looks.

Janhvi Kapoor

Demure and classic are two words that define this Janhvi Kapoor look. The sindoori red saree adorned with golden sequin work, zardosi embroidery, and broad borders makes for a perfect Durga Puja pandal-hopping ensemble. Pair the saree with a contrasting green blouse like Janhvi and enhance the look with emerald and polki gold jewellery.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is the epitome of beauty in this red silk kurta set by Sabyasachi with gold embroidered borders. The Begum of Pataudi styled the ensemble with a vibrant bandhani dupatta, gold chandbalis, and striking glam. So, pick out a red silk kurta set from your wardrobe and accessorise it with statement jewels. Because, as Kareena proves, accessories make or break the look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wears a bejewelled golden saree by Tarun Tahiliani from his otherworldly 2024 couture collection. If bright colours are not your scene, pick a traditional look in a neutral shade like Ananya for Durga Puja pandal hopping. Like her, you can enhance the ensemble by pairing it with emerald jewels. You can also opt for rubies.

Kajol

While Ananya's saree look embraced maximalism, Kajol's beige saree is all about understated elegance. Like the actor, pick a silk embroidered nine yards and pair it with a heavily embellished blouse to keep the festive mood intact. You can further beautify the look with a statement red bindi, red bangles, kohl-lined eyes, and a gajra-adorned hairdo.

Rani Mukerji

This Durga Puja, pick a muted gold chiffon saree featuring beige and silver borders like Rani Mukerji. Pair the nine yards, with a brocade silk blouse, gajra-adorned bun, and a statement jewellery piece. Chiffon sarees are easy to carry and quite comfortable, making them ideal for busy days.

Vidya Balan

Exude festive glamour while pandal hopping by wearing a traditional red Banarasi silk saree similar to the one worn by Vidya Balan. If you are newly married, this could be an ideal pick for your first Durga Puja celebrations after marriage. Style the ensemble with gold jewellery and a no-makeup makeup look like Vidya.

Alia Bhatt

After the vibrant red hue, the bright fuchsia shade packs all the festive punch you need for looking your best while pandal hopping. Like Alia, mix traditional and modern style aesthetics to your look by picking a silk embroidered saree and a gold embellished strapless blouse.

Mouni Roy

This golden silk saree with metallic sequin borders worn by Mouni Roy is an absolute show-stealer outfit for Durga Puja celebrations. Like the actor, wear the saree with a sleeveless blouse and statement gold Chandbalis.