Janhvi Kapoor's thigh-high slit dress for chilling in Berlin is a must-have for summer wardrobe, it costs 19k

Actor Janhvi Kapoor laid out summer fashion goals for her fans on Instagram recently dressed in a floral thigh-high slit midi dress. The Gunjan Saxena actor, who is in Berlin to film her upcoming project Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, dropped pictures of herself in the ensemble on Wednesday. The star wore it for her day outing in Germany's capital with Varun. She even garnered praise for her stunning look from fans and her cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, who dropped a comment on her post saying she was going to steal her outfit. If you loved the ensemble, scroll ahead to find out where you can get the exact look.

On Wednesday, Janhvi dropped her pictures in the floral midi dress with the caption, "Hallo Berlin." The photos show her sightseeing in Berlin, exploring local haunts and stunning graffiti. The ensemble Janhvi wore for the outing was from the shelves of the clothing label Reformation. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor in floral thigh-slit dress takes over Berlin, Shanaya Kapoor wants to steal her outfit: Check out pics)

If you wish to include the look in your wardrobe, the dress is available on the Reformation website. It is called the Juliette Dress, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹19,277 (USD 248).

The price of the dress Janhvi Kapoor wore for her outing in Berlin. (thereformation.com)

Janhvi's dress features a slim-fitting silhouette through the bodice with a relaxed skirt, highlighting the actor's frame. This ensemble also has adjustable thin tie straps, a thigh-high slit on the skirt flaunting the star's long legs, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a ruched back, and a midi hem length.

The floral patterns, done in different hues, including green, pink, red and yellow shades, on a cream backdrop added a summery vibe to Janhvi's look, making it a must-have look for the warmer weather. Therefore, don't forget to take wardrobe tips from her style book.

Janhvi Kapoor chills in Berlin in a floral dress. (Instagram)

In the end, Janhvi chose minimal accessories with glam picks to round off the look. She picked tan block heels with patterned straps and a statement ring for the styling, and for the makeup, she went for mascara on the lashes, light pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow and filled-in brows rounded off the look.

