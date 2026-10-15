Jenna Ortega twins with her dog Twigs at the London photocall for Klara and the Sun in a Calvin Klein look. Watch video

Jenna Ortega made her first stop on her press tour for her upcoming film Klara and the Sun at The Corinthia Hotel in London on Wednesday, October 14, dressed in a stylish Calvin Klein design. But more importantly, she shared the spotlight with her dog Twigs, a sleek black whippet.

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According to W Magazine, Ortega adopted Twigs from an animal sanctuary in Ireland while filming the second season of her Netflix series, Wednesday. The dog was the runt of the litter, had a bad eye, and was prone to getting sick. Twigs has often accompanied Ortega on sets, but this is her first time going out on a press tour.

Jenna Ortega’s outfit complemented Twigs’ coat

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{{^usCountry}} While Twigs was the perfect partner to mirror Ortega’s cool nonchalance, she also complemented the actor’s outfit for the photocall perfectly. Ortega was dressed in a design from Calvin Klein’s spring 2027 ready-to-wear collection, which is fresh off the runway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Twigs was the perfect partner to mirror Ortega’s cool nonchalance, she also complemented the actor’s outfit for the photocall perfectly. Ortega was dressed in a design from Calvin Klein’s spring 2027 ready-to-wear collection, which is fresh off the runway. {{/usCountry}}

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The ensemble was designed by creative director Veronica Leoni and made its runway debut during New York Fashion Week last September. The collection prioritised American minimalism, with references to the ’90s.

Ortega’s outfit brought colour blocking and the silk scarf trend into focus. The design incorporated three distinct colours: black, white and yellow. The first colour was that of the high-waisted maxiskirt, which featured a streamlined pencil silhouette with some exposed seaming for an asymmetric detail.

The top highlighted the two remaining colours. The bodice was crisp white, while the sleeves were vibrant yellow. A black band of fabric created a flowing scarf motif at the neckline, which gracefully fell down the back. According to WWD, the little silk trend was on the runway with spring 2026 collections.

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The outfit was accentuated with minimal makeup, golden stacker mini hoop earrings by Suzanne Kalan, and platform booties by Christian Louboutin. The actor was reportedly styled by her longtime collaborator Enrique Melendez.

About Klara and the Sun

Jenna Ortega stars in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi film Klara and the Sun, which is based on the Nobel Prize-winning eponymous novel by Kazuo Ishiguro. The film follows Klara (Ortega), a humanoid robot designed to serve as a companion to children who tries to help a family heal from heartbreak.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film hits theatres on October 23.