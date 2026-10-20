Jenna Ortega wears corset dress made of steel rods and 6,500 crystal beads for Klara and the Sun New York screening

Actors Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams and Taika Waititi attended the screening of their upcoming film Klara and the Sun in New York City. Both Jenna and Amy chose stunning gowns: Jenna wore a handmade Elias Matso dress made of steel rods, while Amy opted for a sleek, elegant black-and-white dress by Rosie Assoulin.

All about Jenna Ortega's look

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jenna Ortega's handmade dress made with steel rods is from designer Elias Matso's Melt With Me collection. According to the designer, creating the ensemble required a labour-intensive technique. It is a corseted gown made with cotton coutil, viscose jersey, hand-cut and tipped steel spiral boning, and 6,500 crystal beads mounted on steel galvanised wire.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Jenna Ortega attends Klara And The Sun New York screening at Crosby Street Hotel.

In an Instagram post, he shared, “This dress was a massive test of my free will and just how much I was willing to put towards something that did not have a guaranteed return. It was scary; I felt crazy at times; I lost a lot of money; and now this object exists. After many blisters, rebuilds, failed trials, international shipping nightmares, and working on it in 6 different cities with so many helping hands, it just exists.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She styled the ensemble with centre-parted loose tresses and gold stacked rings, further elevated with glam featuring gold eyeshadow, a gloss mauve pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, smudged kohl, feathered brows, and rouge-tinted cheeks. Amy Adams' elegant look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She styled the ensemble with centre-parted loose tresses and gold stacked rings, further elevated with glam featuring gold eyeshadow, a gloss mauve pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, smudged kohl, feathered brows, and rouge-tinted cheeks. Amy Adams' elegant look {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Amy Adams attends the special screening of "Klara and the Sun" at the Crosby Street Hotel on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Amy chose a black-and-white look from designer Rosie Assoulin's Spring Summer 2027 Ready-To-Wear collection. The ensemble features a boat neckline, full-length sleeves with flared ends in contrasting white silk, a tailored silhouette accentuating Amy's curves, and an ankle-length hem.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She styled the ensemble with a statement ring adorned with an aquamarine stone, matching earrings, and pointed black heels. For her hair, she styled it in a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo to create a sleek look and show off her jewellery. Feathered brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rouged cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, and soft highlighter on the contours.

About Klara and the Sun

Klara and the Sun is a dystopian drama based on Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro's 2021 bestseller of the same name. The film is set in a technologically advanced future. Jenna Ortega plays Klara, an outdated model of an Artificial Friend, an android companion whose sell-by date is fast approaching when, to her relief, teenager Josie and her mother buy her. The film is set for a theatrical release on October 23.