Aishwarya Rai’s iconic 90s look in Saajan Saajan featured a corset-inspired lehenga that was ahead of its time, recalls fashion designer Neeta Lulla

Some Bollywood outfits stay with us long after the song ends, and every once in a while, a look from the past reminds us just how far ahead of its time it really was. One such look is fashion designer Neeta Lulla’s striking ensemble for Aishwarya Rai in the song Saajan Saajan from the movie Dil Ka Rishta.

Revisiting the iconic creation, Neeta shared the story behind the outfit in her October 15 Instagram post, offering a glimpse into the thought process and craftsmanship that went into creating this memorable piece of Bollywood fashion. (Also read: Isha Ambani’s ethnic look at Swadesh anniversary is a masterclass in maximalism, vibrant colours and traditional craftsmanship; take fashion notes )

Neeta Lulla revisits Aishwarya Rai’s iconic 90s look from Saajan Saajan Describing it as “every girl’s dream outfit,” Neeta shared, “I designed this outfit for a song. The intention was to create something sensual and glamorous. This outfit had to be rooted in Indian craft.”

The ensemble was a striking departure from conventional lehenga styling. It featured a structured blouse with an almost corset-like construction, paired with a slim skirt and trousers underneath, complete with a slit. The result was an experimental silhouette that challenged traditional proportions while retaining the essence of Indian dressing.

The defining element was its bold red-and-black leopard print, embellished with intricate zardozi work. Recalling the fashion sensibilities of the 1990s, Neeta explained that leopard print was a prominent trend at the time, and she frequently explored the motif through zardozi embroidery and turquoise-toned variations. The ensemble became a memorable on-screen expression of this aesthetic with Aishwarya Rai.