Julia Roberts honours friend George Clooney by wearing gown covered with his photos at Kennedy Centre Honours event

Actor Julia Roberts honoured her longtime friend, George Clooney, in a unique way. The Pretty Woman actor attended last night's prestigious Kennedy Centre Honours event at the East Room of The White House with her husband, Danny Moder. George Clooney, who came with his wife, Amal Clooney, was among several lifetime achievement honourees at the event, which celebrated those in the performing arts industry. Julia showed her support for George Clooney by turning the actor into a fashion statement. She wore a head-turning gown covered with his photos. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra wears season's hottest colour pink in bold gown for Bulgari event, leaves Nick Jonas and fans speechless)

Julia Roberts wears a Moschino gown covered with George Clooney's face

On Monday, Julia Roberts attended the Kennedy Centre Honours event in a black taffeta silk gown that gave a tongue-in-cheek tribute to her close friend George Clooney. Julia walked the red carpet in the ensemble covered in a vibrant collage of George Clooney. The photos documented his life and career, each surrounded by a gold frame - from his role as Doug Ross on ER to a famous polka-dot photoshoot for W magazine. Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott created the hilarious ensemble for Julia, and her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared behind-the-scenes snippets.

Julia Roberts wears gown covered in George Clooney's face. (AP)

Julia wore the head-turning gown with a cropped black blazer featuring an open front, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a fitted silhouette. She teamed the ensemble with jewels from Chopard, including hoop earrings and rings. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy tresses, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, a glowing base, and mascara on the lashes completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, after going inside the event, Julia changed out of her Clooney-themed dress into a classic black suit.

Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney. (PTI)

Apart from George Clooney, Rock band U2 and singer Gladys Knight were also recognised at the Kennedy Centre Honours event. Many celebrities and political figures, including President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi, Matt Damon, Patti LaBelle, Sean Penn, Sheryl Crow, Garth Brooks, Sacha Baron Cohen and Sesame Street's Big Bird attended the red-carpet occasion.