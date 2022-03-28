Kangana Ranaut turns showstopper in blue lehenga for Varun Chakkilam at Lakme Fashion Week: See pics, video

Actor Kangana Ranaut was among a host of celebrities who walked the ramp on Day 5 of FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) Lakme Fashion Week. The star turned showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam, who displayed his season '22 collection Recherché. He explained the idea behind the line as 'A journey of visualising magnified geometry in florals' in an Instagram post. He dressed Kangana in an ethereal ice blue lehenga set accentuated with bold make-up. Scroll ahead to look at pictures and videos of Kangana from the show.

On Sunday, the official handle of Lakme Fashion Week and FDCI posted snippets from Varun Chakkilam's show featuring Kangana and captioned it, "Presenting Kangana Ranaut as the showstopper for Varun Chakkilam at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week." The Thalaivi actor wore a pretty lehenga set and served a perfect look for summer weddings. Brides-to-be and their bridesmaids can take tips from the actor to upgrade their wedding season wardrobe.

Kangana's lehenga features a bateau neckline sleeveless blouse adorned with silver and white embellishments done in floral patterns. It comes with a plunging V neckline, a wrapover hem that extends to the back of the choli, a fitted bodice, and a midriff-accentuating cropped length.

Kangana wore the blouse with a matching lehenga in ice blue shade and decked with floral embroidery and patti borders. The heavily layered ghera and geometric patterns added to its simple beauty. In the end, Kangana draped an embroidered zari dupatta on her shoulder to complete the ensemble.

Kangana took the glam quotient of her fashion show look up by a notch with bold make-up and dainty accessories. The star chose a shimmering necklace and matching earrings for the jewels, and for the glam, she went with a nude lip shade, glittering blue eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, side-parted curly locks, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently hosting a reality TV show, Lock Upp. She regularly flies to Mumbai to host the weekend episodes of the show. The star has several films - Dhaakad, Tejas, Emergency, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita - lined up.