Kangana Ranaut trains hard and smart during Pilates session in new video: Getting stronger and fitter

Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, known for training celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Ileana D'Cruz and Aamna Sharif, took to Instagram today to share a glimpse of another actor's workout regimen at the gym. She posted a short reel of Kangana Ranaut's Pilates session at her studio. The clip shows the actor training vigorously, and it will also motivate you to hit the fitness bandwagon.

On Thursday, February 24, Namrata shared Kangana's Pilates workout video and praised her dedication at the gym. She revealed that the actor was working hard and getting stronger and fitter by continuing her progress. "A glimpse of #PilatesGirl Kangana Ranaut training hard and smart on the Reformer. Well done Kangana! Getting stronger and fitter each day," Namrata captioned the high-power video and also used hashtags like #Pilates, #pilateslovers, #TrainSmart and #Reformer.

The clip shows Kangana doing full-body workouts on the Cadillac reformer at the Pilates studio, dressed in a half-sleeved top and workout tights. She did several exercises on the workout machine, including Pull-Down Squats, another Squats variation, different leg works, and a moving Downward Dog Pose.

All the exercises that the Thalaivi actor did in the video focus on building the upper and lower body strength, boosting the core strength, fixing posture, burning calories, strengthening muscles, and overall stamina.

Pilates Benefits:

Pilates is a form of exercise that concentrates on strengthening the body. It helps build core strength, posture, balance and flexibility, increases energy levels, fixes back pain and promotes weight loss. It also helps tone muscles in the abdomen, lower back, hips and buttocks region.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be hosting her first reality TV show, Lock Upp. It is helmed by Ekta Kapoor and will have a host of controversial celebrities behind bars where they would have to face several troubles. It will premiere on February 27 on MX Player and ALTBalaji.