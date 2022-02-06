Kangana Ranaut's fierce corset suit or Deepika Padukone's stylish formal outfit: Who nailed the all-white look?

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone are both busy promoting their upcoming projects. While Kangana is currently promoting her new reality show Lock Upp, Deepika is promoting her film Gehraiyaan, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The divas have been slaying back-to-back stunning ensembles for the promotional events. And for one occasion, they wore all-white ensembles. Deepika chose an all-white formal look, and Kangana wore a fierce corset and pants set with a trench coat. And both looked incredible.

Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone in all-white ensembles.

Bright colours may be the It-trend this season, but there's nothing that talks louder than an all-white ensemble. Keeping this in mind, Kangana arrived for the promotions of her upcoming show Lock Upp. The 34-year-old star wore a white trench suit set. It is from RSVP by Nykaa Fashion x Nikhil Thampi's collaborative collection.

Kangana's ensemble features a sleeveless vest-styled corset featuring large lapels, plunging neckline, front closure, cropped midriff-baring hem length, and a figure-skimming fit. She wore the cropped jacket with high-waisted flared pants and a trench coat draped on her shoulders.

Kangana accessorised the ensemble with high-heeled pumps, statement rings, and a gemstone-adorned choker necklace. The star's retro-inspired mohawk hairdo and bold winged eyeliner earn bonus points from us. She wrapped up the glam picks with nude lip shade and dewy base make-up.

Deepika's Gehraiyaan look screamed retro elegance with a modern twist and is from Victoria Beckham's clothing label. She wore a cropped shirt with a plunging neckline, folded long sleeves, a button-up front, and a fitted silhouette.

Deepika teamed the top with high-waisted pants featuring a flared fit and front pleats. The star wore the ensemble with pointy white heels, statement gold rings, and gold earrings. She left her hair loose with soft curls, and for the glam picks, she opted for nude lip shade, subtle smoky eyes, and a dewy make-up base.

Who do you think rocked the all-white look, Deepika Padukone or Kangana Ranaut?